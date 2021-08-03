PLANO, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Practice EHR, a leading provider of simple, cloud-based, cost-effective healthcare solutions, announced today the launch of its new brand, including a redesigned logo and website. These changes come at a time when the company is evolving and expanding.
The company's new brand identity – The ONE – represents that Practice EHR is the ideal solution, providing one seamless workflow for managing all major tasks in the medical practice. Unlike other software that is patchworked together, Practice EHR was designed and developed from the ground up to offer a truly integrated experience from patient check-in to check-out, billing to claim submission, and scheduling to follow up.
"Practice EHR is the ONE solution that's designed to meet the unique needs of any specialty. It's the ONE that simplifies the medical practice with an intuitive workflow. And it's the ONE with a modern design that empowers anyone in the medical office to do their job with ease," said Kaitlyn Herron, marketing director at Practice EHR. "We have grown and evolved with the needs of the industry over the last several years, and we feel our new brand represents our evolution of becoming the ONE solution every practice needs."
Compared to other software, Practice EHR is easy to use, no matter the technical comfort level of the user. It's intuitive and tailored to the medical specialty, which translates to decreased onboarding time and increased efficiency while encouraging improved engagement with the patient. As a result, Practice EHR introduced a new tagline – "Simplifying Healthcare."
The newly redesigned corporate website was released to reflect the new brand identity and showcase the company's software solutions, including Practice EHR Enterprise, its newly launched practice management software for enterprise organizations. The new brand identity also includes a revamped logo, a modern version of the company's previous logo.
"Our new brand illustrates what we do best as we enter our next chapter of growth and look to the future," said Chris Baltas, chief operating officer at Practice EHR. "We take great pride in offering software solutions that are modern, savvy and easy to use. We look forward to continuing our mission to simplify healthcare."
More information about Practice EHR and the new website can be found at http://www.practiceehr.com.
