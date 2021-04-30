AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Praecipio Consulting, an Austin-based IT consulting firm that enables digital transformations through leading technologies and business process management, announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Praecipio Consulting. This year, 95% of Praecipio Consulting employees said that it is a great place to work, which is 36 points higher than the average U.S. company.
"It is such an honor to be Great Place to Work-Certified™," says Christian Lane, CEO and founding partner of Praecipio Consulting. "We consider ourselves a people company, and our mission is to provide a delightful experience to our employees, partners, clients, and community members at every opportunity. This certification reminds us why we invest in our employees' happiness and well-being. They are the soul of our organization and are the reason why we can continue helping businesses overcome their biggest challenges and transform the way their teams work."
"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earing this designation means that Praecipio Consulting is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
In addition to offering a competitive compensation and benefits package, Praecipio Consulting provides a fun and positive remote work environment. The company also advocates for the well-being of its people with robust Health & Wellness and Green programs that reward employees for leading a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.
About Praecipio Consulting
Praecipio Consulting is a leading business process and technology consulting firm based in Austin, Texas that helps organizations successfully achieve their digital transformation goals. Specializing in process frameworks, including Agile, IT Service Management (ITSM), DevOps, and Enterprise Service Management, Praecipio Consulting serves as a strategic partner to industry leaders and organizations of all sizes across various industries to optimize business processes by leveraging Atlassian's robust product suite along with other technologies. As an Atlassian Platinum Enterprise Solution Partner, Praecipio Consulting offers integrated business and technology solutions that help clients deliver a delightful customer experience, increase costs savings, and improve business performance. Since establishing an official partnership with Atlassian in 2008, Atlassian has recognized Praecipio Consulting as their Partner of the Year for five consecutive years, in addition to naming them as ITSM Partner of the Year.
To learn more, visit http://www.praecipio.com and listen to The Digital Transformation(ists) podcast. Join the Praecipio Consulting community on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
