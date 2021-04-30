AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlassian announced today that Praecipio Consulting has received Atlassian Partner of the Year 2020 Enterprise Services for their outstanding contribution and achievements during the calendar year 2020. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian.
Praecipio Consulting was one of 16 solution partner recipients honored as Partner of the Year for our continuous effort throughout the year.
"Atlassian would like to congratulate and thank this year's Partner of the Year award recipients ", said Martin Musierowicz, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels. "Solution Partners play an instrumental role in our customers' success and we are excited to be able to highlight some of our top partners who go above and beyond to provide innovative solutions and Atlassian services to our customers."
About Praecipio Consulting
Praecipio Consulting is a leading business process and technology consulting firm based in Austin, Texas that helps organizations successfully achieve their digital transformation goals. Specializing in process frameworks, including Agile, IT Service Management (ITSM), DevOps, and Enterprise Service Management, Praecipio Consulting serves as a strategic partner to industry leaders and organizations of all sizes across various industries to optimize business processes by leveraging Atlassian's robust product suite along with other technologies. As an Atlassian Platinum Enterprise Solution Partner, Praecipio Consulting offers integrated business and technology solutions that help clients deliver a delightful customer experience, increase costs savings, and improve business performance. Since establishing an official partnership with Atlassian in 2008, Atlassian has recognized Praecipio Consulting as their Partner of the Year for five consecutive years, in addition to naming them as ITSM Partner of the Year.
To learn more, visit http://www.praecipio.com and listen to The Digital Transformation(ists) podcast. Join the Praecipio Consulting community on linkedin.com/company/praecipio-consulting, https://www.instagram.com/praecipio/, https://www.facebook.com/praecipio/, and https://twitter.com/praecipio/
Media Contact
Christian I. Lane, Praecipio Consulting, +1 (512) 266-8271 Ext: 100, contact@praecipio.com
SOURCE Praecipio Consulting