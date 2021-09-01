SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prancer Enterprise, a cloud security startup focused on the Static Code Analysis (SCA) for Infrastructure as Code (IaC), announces significant expansions to its compliance test cases. These new test cases are mainly for the cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering and extend toward Microsft Azure, AWS Cloud, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). With these new compliance test cases, Prancer Enterprise now maintains the most extensive open source Infrastructure as code (IaC) test cases for static code analysis based on the compliance standards. Prancer Enterprise maintains an open-source repository for all the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) test cases based on industry-standard Open Policy Agent (OPA) Rego policy language. The repository is publicly available at the following GitHub address: https://github.com/prancer-io/prancer-compliance-test
For the Azure IaC, these updated test cases include Azure Kubernetes Services, Redis Cache, DataBricks, MariaDB, MySQL, and PostgreSQL. New and updated test cases for AWS include API Gateway, Code Deploy, Code Pipeline, AWS Config, Database Migration Service, Elastic Container Registry, Elastic Container Service, Elastic Kubernetes Service, Elastic Cache, Key Management Service, Elastic MapReduce, and IAM. All of these new and updated IaC compliance test cases are available at the Prancer GitHub repository.
Prancer Cloud Security platform supports all the widespread Infrastructure as Code (IaC) templates. Cloud-native IaC templates include Azure ARM templates, AWS Cloud formation, and GCP deployment files. Moreover, third-party solutions like Terraform are also supported. Supporting these various IaC templates ensures that DevOps teams can choose their IaC language and still benefit from Prancer Platform for their cloud security requirements. Prancer platform is an essential tool for DevSecOps implementations by doing automated testing on IaC templates and promote a shift-left mindset.
Prancer cloud security platform is the only solution for IaC Static code analysis that can check Kubernetes Custom Resource Definitions files for the cloud. These new formats include Azure Service Objects (ASO) for Kubernetes, AWS Controllers for Kubernetes (ACK), and Google Kubernetes Config Connector (KCC). These new emerging formats are getting popular among DevOps engineers and are supported by all the major cloud providers. These promising IaC formats could resolve many shortcomings of the current solutions. Prancer platform also supports Kubernetes native deployment files and Helm charts. The list of supporting iaC templates is also growing to support all the IaC formats.
Prancer Enterprise (https://www.prancer.io) provides a pre-deployment and post-deployment multi-cloud security platform for Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and live cloud environments. It shifts the security to the left and provides end-to-end security scanning based on the Policy as Code concept. DevOps engineers can use it for static code analysis on IaC to find security drifts and maintain their cloud security posture with continuous compliance features.
