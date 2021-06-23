SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prancer Enterprise is announcing a new feature in its Shift-Left suite of security tools. With the latest version, Prancer supports Static Code Analysis of the Azure Service Operators for Kubernetes (ASO) to understand the cloud security misconfigurations. Prancer Platform is committed to the Shift-Left mindset and empowers developers to security scan their Infrastructure as Code (IaC) before deploying it to the production environments. With this new release, Prancer platform can crawl the repositories and security scan Azure Service Operator for Kubernetes (ASO) YAML files.
Prancer Enterprise is the only company to provide automated security scan capability for Azure Service Operator for Kubernetes (ASO). With ASO capabilities, you can manage Azure resources as Kubernetes resources. Azure Service Operator for Kubernetes (ASO) enables a single consistent place to provision and configure your entire application without switching between multiple tools and conventions. (https://github.com/Azure/azure-service-operator)
Azure Service Operator for Kubernetes (ASO) affirms the eventual consistency of cloud resources by leveraging "configuration as data" to the Infrastructure as Code (IaC). Azure Service Operator allows users to dynamically provision infrastructure, enabling developers to self-provision infrastructure or include Azure Service Operator in their pipelines. In addition, Azure Service Operator (ASO) abstracts the Azure-specific knowledge for multi-cloud scenarios, so users can focus on developing the language they are familiar with―Kubernetes YAML.
Prancer Enterprise has provided The Azure Service Operator for Kubernetes (ASO) compliance policies based on Open Policy Agent (OPA) Rego language. All the compliance policies can be found in Prancer's GitHub account:
https://github.com/prancer-io/prancer-compliance-test
About Prancer
Prancer Enterprise (https://www.prancer.io) provides a pre-deployment and post-deployment multi-cloud security platform for Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and live cloud environments. It shifts the security to the left and provides end-to-end security scanning based on the Policy as Code concept. DevOps engineers can use it for static code analysis on IaC to find security drifts and maintain their cloud security posture with continuous compliance features.
Media Contact
Farshid Mahdavipour, Prancer Enterprise, 4246664586, info@prancer.io
SOURCE Prancer Enterprise