SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prancer Enterprise is announcing a new feature for the Kubernetes Config Connector (KCC) security check. With this new release, Prancer platform can connect to git repositories and security scan Google Cloud Kubernetes Config Connector (KCC) files. This move reflects Prancer's commitment to extend the security through multiple platforms and "shift the security to the left" at the hand of developers.
Prancer Enterprise is the first company to provide automated security scan capability for Kubernetes Config Connector (KCC) files. Config Connector (KCC) (https://cloud.google.com/config-connector/docs/overview), an add-on to Kubernetes, which Google recently released, manages GCP resources as Kubernetes resources. KCC enables a single consistent place to provision and configure your entire application without switching between multiple tools and conventions.
Deployed as a Kubernetes operator under the hood, KCC continuously reconciles the Kubernetes resources it manages with the existing cloud infrastructure to meet the desired state in near real-time. This new capability affirms the eventual consistency of cloud resources by leveraging "configuration as data".
Prancer Enterprise has provided The Kubernetes Config Connector (KCC) compliance policies based on OPA Rego language and can be found in Prancer's GitHub account:
https://github.com/prancer-io/prancer-compliance-test
Prancer Enterprise (https://www.prancer.io) provides a pre-deployment and post-deployment multi-cloud security platform for Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and live cloud environments. It shifts the security to the left and provides end-to-end security scanning based on the Policy as Code concept. DevOps engineers can use it for static code analysis on IaC to find security drifts and maintain their cloud security posture with continuous compliance features.
