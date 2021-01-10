WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRBA –The Rechargeable Battery Association applauds the Safety Warning issued today by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) regarding the safe use of 18650 lithium ion battery cells.  PRBA's policy on the use of these and other cylindrical lithium ion battery cells explains how manufacturers of these products  never intended them to be sold to consumers as loose, replaceable power sources without the necessary safety protection features.

Because safety is PRBA's No. 1 priority, for years we have urged consumers to avoid handling or using loose (stand-alone) 18650s.  CPSC's Safety Warning will help drive that message home. 

Please attribute the following statement and information to PRBA –The Rechargeable Battery Association.

Contact:

W. John Moore


703 624-2308

 

