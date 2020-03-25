Taipei, Taiwan, R.O.C., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, "ASEH" or the "Company"), today announced the Company was notified by the Anti-Monopoly Bureau under the State Administration for Market Regulation of People's Republic of China ("Anti-Monopoly Bureau"; formerly known as the Anti-Monopoly Bureau under the Ministry of Commerce) that the Anti-Monopoly Bureau has lifted the restrictive conditions on the joint establishment of ASEH by Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. ("ASE") and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. ("SPIL").
ASE and SPIL jointly announced on June 30, 2016 that both companies plan to establish ASEH, and this transaction was conditionally approved by the Anti-Monopoly Bureau on November 24, 2017. As part of the restrictive conditions imposed by the Anti-Monopoly Bureau, ASE and SPIL had to adopt measures such as maintaining operational independence for matters including corporate management, finance, human resources, pricing, sales, capacity and procurement in order to ensure ASE and SPIL operated as independent entities for a specified period of time. ASE and SPIL will be able to cooperate more closely after the aforementioned restrictive conditions have been lifted and this is expected to strengthen ASEH's operational synergy and R&D capacity, which will enable ASEH to provide higher quality and more customized services to its clients and generate greater returns for its shareholders. ASEH is looking forward to providing superior technical support and services for the advancement of the next-generation digital age.
