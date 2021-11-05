HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PreCheck, a background screening and credentialing firm specializing in healthcare, today announced it was named by CEO Views magazine as one of the Top 10 Healthcare Solutions Providers for 2021. This distinction recognizes the top healthcare solution providers who offer the best-in-class within the technology landscape. PreCheck's suite of solutions address the compliance challenges and employment screening needs of healthcare organizations.
"It's an honor to be recognized as a leading healthcare solutions provider by CEO Views," said Zach Daigle, President of PreCheck. "In today's highly competitive, dynamically changing healthcare environment, the ability to provide quality care begins with hiring and retaining the most qualified talent. Throughout the years, PreCheck has become the pre-eminent provider of talent screening and credentialing for the healthcare industry. More than ever, we are committed to resolving healthcare's talent acquisition challenges with our disruptive innovation in employment screening."
Today, PreCheck offers a wide range of tech-enabled services catered to healthcare organizations, including employment screening and credentialing, professional license monitoring, exclusion and sanction screening, immunization tracking, electronic I-9, E-Verify processing, drug testing and employee health testing. For more information about PreCheck's award-winning suite of solutions, visit http://www.PreCheck.com.
About PreCheck
Founded in 1983, PreCheck has focused exclusively on serving the healthcare industry's background screening and employment qualification needs since 1993. PreCheck serves over 5,000 hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, educational institutions, and other ancillary healthcare organizations, across the U.S. PreCheck has evolved over time from a background screening provider into a turnkey outsourcing solutions provider, offering a full suite of background screening, compliance monitoring, and credentialing solutions all designed to help its clients adhere to the extensive regulations governing the healthcare industry. Based in Houston, PreCheck six-time recognized Inc. 5000 company and has achieved Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA). Please visit http://www.precheck.com for more information.
Media Contact
Shannon Shoemaker, Cisive, 6149403301, sshoemaker@cisive.com
SOURCE Precheck, Inc.