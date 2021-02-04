HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PreCheck, a background screening and credentialing firm specializing in healthcare and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that PreCheck background check solution is available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be integrated with Oracle Recruiting Cloud. Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.
PreCheck's background screening solution on Oracle Cloud Marketplace enables customers to streamline their background screening and hiring processes with support for integrations for Oracle Recruiting Cloud and Oracle Taleo Enterprise.
Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.
"We are excited to announce PreCheck's new integration with Oracle Recruiting Cloud aimed to streamline our clients' background screening processes," said Bryan Barajas, Marketing Director at PreCheck. "PreCheck's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and provides customers with a streamlined background screening experience with Oracle products such as Oracle Recruiting Cloud and Oracle Taleo Enterprise. We are delighted to extend these benefits to our mutual customers."
"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, Vice-President, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "PreCheck's commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and quality execution will help our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled talent screening solutions ready to meet their critical business needs."
PreCheck's suite of solutions address the compliance challenges and program needs of healthcare organizations. Today, PreCheck offers a wide range of tech-enabled services catered to healthcare organizations, including employment screening and credentialing, professional license monitoring, exclusion and sanction screening, immunization tracking, electronic I-9, E-Verify processing, drug testing and employee health testing. For more information about PreCheck's award-winning suite of solutions, visit http://www.PreCheck.com.
About PreCheck
Founded in 1983, PreCheck has focused exclusively on serving the healthcare industry's background screening and employment qualification needs since 1993. PreCheck serves over 5,000 hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, educational institutions, and other ancillary healthcare organizations, across the U.S. PreCheck has evolved over time from a background screening provider into a turnkey outsourcing solutions provider, offering a full suite of background screening, compliance monitoring, and credentialing solutions all designed to help its clients adhere to the extensive regulations governing the healthcare industry. Based in Houston, PreCheck has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 company from 2013-2018 and has achieved Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA). Please visit http://www.precheck.com for more information.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork
Media Contact
Antique Nguyen, PreCheck, 8322007527, antiquenguyen@precheck.com
Shannon Shoemaker, Cisive, 6149403301, sshoemaker@cisive.com
SOURCE PreCheck