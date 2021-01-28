WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Precision ADM Medical, Inc. ("PADM Medical" or "the Company"), a global medical device company and advanced manufacturing solutions provider is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jujhar (Jay) Singh to the role of Chief Commercial Officer effective January 27th, 2021.
Mr. Singh joins the Company with almost two decades of senior executive experience, most recently with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Shared Health. He has extensive experience in building effective teams, innovative systems in industries as diverse as health care, financial services, and information technology. As a Regional Director of Supply Chain Management at the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, Jay played a critical role in the provincial COVID-19 response. He is a results-driven senior leader in improving systems and building effective teams and leaders.
"We are incredibly excited to welcome Jay to our leadership team as we continue to grow to become a leader in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) business in Canada," said Precision ADM Medical's CEO, Martin Petrak. "In this dynamic marketplace, Jay's ability to clearly understand our customers' requirements and then design a custom fulfillment program to meet their needs will be an invaluable asset on our senior leadership team."
"I am very excited to be part of Manitoba's most agile, innovative, and disruptive organization. I look forward to bringing our mission of Innovation for Life™ to healthcare providers, private industry partners, regulators, and governments using innovative approaches to distribute secure Canadian-made products to those who need them most – especially in North America," added Jay Singh, Chief Commercial Officer, Precision ADM Medical.
PADM Medical has commercialized three major products since their inception, including the unique reusable N95-level medical respirator Precision AIR™, CANSWAB™ nasopharyngeal viral test swabs, and VIRALOC™ disposable procedure masks. The Company possesses a Health Canada MDEL license for the manufacturing and distribution of Class I medical devices. For more information, please visit Precision ADM Medical at http://www.padmmedical.com/.
About Precision ADM Medical Inc.
Precision ADM Medical (PADM Medical) creates and distributes essential medical devices and testing equipment for viral protection and prevention. Founded in 2020 to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic, PADM Medical commercializes innovative new products and is devoted to building and maintaining a secure North American supply chain for PPE.
PADM Medical™ is a wholly owned subsidiary of Precision ADM Inc., an organization that has its roots in the orthopaedic medical device industry and provides contract Advanced Digital Manufacturing® services such as metal additive manufacturing for the medical, aerospace and energy markets.
About Precision ADM Inc.
Precision ADM® is a medical device company and global engineering and manufacturing solutions provider that uses Additive Manufacturing, also known as 3D Printing, to manufacture high value components and devices for the medical, aerospace, defense, energy, and industrial sectors.
Precision ADM® has its roots in the orthopaedic medical device industry and has created a comprehensive Advanced Digital Manufacturing® process which includes Design, Engineering, and Manufacturing. Precision ADM® possesses ISO 13485:2016, AS9100 Rev D, and ISO 9001:2015 certifications.
Media Contact
Graeme Findlay, Precision ADM, +1 204 803 7929, gfindlay@precisionadm.com
SOURCE Precision ADM