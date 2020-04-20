ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision OT, a leading provider of optical transceivers and related active/passive optical components, is making it simple for telcos and multiple systems operators (MSOs) to deploy new, fiber-deep network architectures such as Fiber-to-the-X (FTTX). The company has launched a new line of SFP GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) transceivers and a full line of GPON splitters. Together, these new GPON products will support service providers as they continue working to deliver next generation access services to bandwidth-hungry subscribers.
According to ResearchandMarkets, the global GPON market will reach a total value of $8.3 billion by 2025, up from $5.8 billion at the end of 2019. The growth of this market is being driven largely by surging demand for high-speed, triple and quad-play broadband services, including fixed internet, mobile internet, telephony and television products. The move toward more comprehensive 5G rollouts is also a significant factor. As New Electronics recently reported, service providers are largely investing in new, fiber-deep network architectures to attract new business not only from internet service and TV providers, but also 5G operators in need of connecting numerous small-cell base stations.
"The reality about 5G and other transformative technologies is that they rely heavily on the density of fiber optic cables within existing access networks," notes Chris Page, CTO of Precision OT. "As we have seen, GPON is a key steppingstone for MSOs to provide the high bandwidth, high performance services their subscribers are demanding. Going this route helps save both CAPEX and OPEX by replacing legacy copper wires with more efficient fiber optic cables and eliminating the need for expensive network switches. Designed and tested to the same rigorous standards as all our other equipment, our new line of GPON optics and our multiplexer/demultiplexer filter model will make it easier for our customers to evolve their access networks on an ongoing basis."
All of Precision OT's GPON optics are bidirectional, support transmission distances between 20km and 40km and are resilient for both commercial and industrial temperatures.
Whether it be existing network augments or green field buildouts, Precision OT is set to play a strong role in helping service providers integrate more fiber into their end deployment sectors.
In conjunction with the product release, Precision OT and Light Reading will be hosting a webinar on PON-WDM technologies on May 20 at 11am EST. To register, please contact sales@precisionot.com.
To learn more about Precision OT and its GPON optics and filters, visit www.precisionot.com.
