DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With broad industry experiences and expertise in complementary AI, Cloud & Bigdata technologies, Predactica helps organizations achieve further value from their existing and new investment in Snowflake.
To address data accuracy, data governance and data processing concerns, Predactica has leveraged Snowflake's Snowpark developer environment and Java UDFs. This integration with Snowflake's compute and storage platform makes it possible for customers to perform complex data analysis and processing of massive datasets within Snowflake. With a simple click from Predactica's portal, Snowflake customers will be able to ingest and run quality checks on entire data sets without the use of sample data sets.
This integration enables enterprises to effectively use existing data with speed and accuracy in a cost effective manner while meeting compliance requirements for their data science and analytics teams.
With Snowflake integration companies across a variety of industries - including healthcare, retail, financial services and technology - can greatly benefit from Predactica's highly scalable solution leveraging Snowflake's cloud platform and cost savings. Watch a demo of Predactica's Snowflake integration and learn how Predactica can accelerate your Snowflake investments.
About Predactica
Predactica is a Dallas-based AI and advanced data analytics platform company that empowers citizen data scientists to make business decisions from enterprise data. They support products and solutions to handle structured and un-structured data.
For more information, visit https://www.predactica.com
