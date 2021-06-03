PALM BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Care Heroes, a digital health solution provider that automates caregiver incentives and captures real-time care data, announced today that Preferred Care at Home, a national provider of non-medical senior home care services, will use its platform to incentivize its more than 60 caregivers in its Virginia location. In addition, the Preferred Care team will use the care services data gathered on the platform during care delivery to accurately identify at-risk patients and populations who may need more specialized care.
According to Kristina Hankins, Director, Preferred Care at Home, "We are constantly looking for new ways to let our caregivers know how much we appreciate the hard work they put in day-in and day-out to make sure our clients get the care and attention they need. In today's economic times, it can be difficult to attract and retain high-quality caregivers, but the Care Heroes platform gives us an easy way to differentiate ourselves and demonstrate how much we value each one of our team members. The data we will collect will make it easy for us to continuously improve the care services we deliver."
Care Heroes founder and CEO, Chiara Bell, added, "Retaining caregivers is one of the most challenging issues facing home-based care providers today. Our platform not only gives business leaders a way to creatively reward high-quality caregivers and patient family members for the work they do, but also easily embed an incentive system that emphasizes the importance of completing tasks that lead to complete, consistent and compliant delivery of care across every client experience."
How it Works
Once deployed at a care provider's site, the Care Heroes platform starts rewarding caregivers immediately with Care Coins™ for completing certain tasks. Both the tasks and the rewards can be customized based on key performance metrics that are unique to each organization. Caregivers, including paid caregivers and family members, can then redeem Care Coins for everyday items such as food and gas.
As the data is collected from caregivers, Care Heroes' proprietary artificial intelligence and natural language processing identifies critical risk areas within the population. Aggregated key insights and quality metrics are shared with providers, payors, and care managers to provide immediate support to those members at risk of returning to the hospital or skilled nursing facility.
The Care Heroes platform is currently available for all types of home-based care organizations, including skilled home health care, hospice care, and personal aid service providers as well as care management organizations and health plans. For a complete demonstration of the platform, organizations should visit http://www.joincareheroes.com/request-demo.
About Preferred Care at Home
Preferred Care at Home is a non-medical senior home care company dedicated to providing reliable, compassionate and affordable care. This care improves quality of life while safeguarding independence and dignity. Services include companionship, meal preparation, hygiene assistance, medication reminders, incidental transportation and more. For more information, visit https://preferhome.com.
About Care Heroes
Care Heroes delivers an innovative software solution that better connects all key stakeholders in a patient's care with a particular emphasis on acknowledging and incentivizing home-based caregivers who often have the most accurate, day-to-day information and influence on a patient's condition. Leading healthcare providers and health plans use Care Heroes to empower their care management teams to more proactively monitor and address the needs of patients who need assistance, which ultimately helps eliminate gaps in care, reduce costly complications and improve care team member satisfaction. For more information, healthcare providers should contact Care Heroes at http://www.joincareheroes.com or call (877) 763-3343.
Media Contact
Chiara Bell, Careticker, +1 561-371-5735, cbell@careticker.com
SOURCE Care Heroes