SOQUEL, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Preferred Strategies, the leader in data transformation, modern business intelligence, and data analytics innovation for over 20 years, today announced milestones and highlights for 2021 featuring record-breaking year-over-year revenue and customer growth, and an unprecedented expansion of its supported strategic technologies. The company is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch in February 2002.
Company highlights from 2021 include the following:
- Posted record breaking increases in year-over-year customer base and revenue growth
- Reported 37 percent staff growth with more positions to fill in 2022
- Expanded QuickLaunch product line for Salesforce and NetSuite users
- Launched redesigned website showcasing unique features and benefits, updated QuickLaunch solutions, and extensive educational content.
- Announced an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) as the first step towards its transition to becoming an employee-owned company
- Closed the year with a customer Net Promoter Score® of 74
- Earned an employee Net Promoter Score® (eNPS) of 92
"We're driving towards our 20th anniversary with significant momentum and a team dedicated to providing world class service to our valued customers," said Adam Crigger, Founder and President, Preferred Strategies. "Our company is comprised of intelligent, passionate, and hardworking individuals who constantly strive to grow and strengthen our customer satisfaction and relationships."
Founded in 2002, Preferred Strategies has grown from a team of four people to 27 across the U.S. today, with plans to further expand its workforce in 2022. Today, the company works with Salesforce, JD Edwards, NetSuite and Viewpoint Vista users to help them realize the full potential of their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) data through the innovative Preferred Strategies QuickLaunch product.
"At Preferred Strategies, we help companies access data that is hard to get to and understand, and turn it into usable information so team members and leaders are equipped to make better decisions that positively impact their business," said Crigger. "Our QuickLaunch Information Engine empowers our customers to make smarter business decisions and improve operational efficiencies that boost bottom-line performance."
Preferred Strategies will be making more announcements in Q1 2022. In the meantime, to learn more about working with Preferred Strategies, please visit https://preferredstrategies.com/careers/.
ABOUT PREFERRED STRATEGIES
Preferred Strategies was founded in 2002 by experienced JD Edwards business users and IT professionals. While working at a large construction materials and contracting company, Preferred Strategies' Founder & President, Adam Crigger, experienced firsthand the difficulty in extracting data from JD Edwards and translating that data into meaningful reports and analytics. Today, Preferred Strategies is helping hundreds of JD Edwards and Viewpoint Vista customers to realize the full potential of their ERP data through the innovative Preferred Strategies QuickLaunch product. Combining decades of business and technical experience working with JD Edwards and Viewpoint Vista data and modern reporting tools such as Microsoft® Power BI, QuickLaunch delivers the framework every customer needs to succeed on their data driven journey. For more information, visit http://www.preferredstrategies.com.
