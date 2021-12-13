ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prefix Corporation is a Michigan-based organization serving multiple industries, providing design and engineering services, concept vehicle creation, prototypes, low volume paint and assembly programs, and contract manufacturing.
"We've been extremely fortunate during the past few years in capturing additional market share, advancing into new industries, and investing heavily in emerging technologies," explained Prefix President, Eric Zeile. "The growth of our business made timing perfect for acquiring the EEI campus facility."
The purchase will allow Prefix to combine all three of their current Rochester Hills locations into one facility, greatly improving operational efficiencies, allowing for future expansion, and providing the space needed to service the growing list of customers and markets they serve. The current Prefix 3500 Joslyn Road facility in Auburn Hills will remain part of the organization as an important part of the business, with additional investments in technology taking place there as well.
Discussions on this purchase have been underway for most of the past year, allowing both organizations to work together on a multi-phase plan for moving each business and keep disruptions to day-to-day operations to a minimum.
About Prefix Corporation
Prefix Corporation began in 1979 as an engineering services company, developing innovative design and engineering solutions for the automotive industry. Continuously owned and operated by the same founding family, today the company operates multiple facilities in Michigan with nearly 300 employees, and has become a single-source American manufacturing, prototype, and concept vehicle solutions provider to automotive, aviation, motion picture, amusement, and a variety of additional industries. As part of the company's expansion, they will be hiring additional staff members for a variety of departments within the organization.
