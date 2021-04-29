Preformed Line Products - The connection you can count on. (PRNewsfoto/Preformed Line Products)

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:  PLPC) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $117.6 million, an increase of 14%, compared to $102.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.  Currency translation rates had a favorable impact on 2021 first quarter net sales of $1.8 million, or 2%. 

The Company posted net income for the first quarter of 2021 of $7.2 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $3.7 million, or $.74 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.  Currency translation rates had a favorable effect on net income of less than $.1 million.   

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are very pleased with our net sales growth and earnings generation for Q1 2021.  All regions reported an increase in net sales versus Q1 2020 as well as improvement in profitability.  PLP USA continues to lead the increase driven by growth in the communications product family as well as the significance of our U.S. based manufacturing and distribution facilities.  Additional investments will be made within our PLP USA operations to support this growth both today and into the future. Our international operations continue to expand their capabilities and product offerings, resulting in year over year improvement in both net sales and earnings.  Our geographic diversification has helped de-risk our business model during these challenging economic times.  While we have seen reductions in revenue in certain operations that rely more heavily on government sponsored infrastructure projects that have been delayed due to COVID-19, our strength in other markets has more than offset the shortfalls to allow for both top line and bottom-line growth.  While the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our future operations is unknown, we will continue to focus on the safety and well-being of our employees, their families, our customers and our valued suppliers while continuing to provide the high-quality products and services our customers expect."

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications, and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina.  The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Great Britain, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Thailand and Vietnam.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements.  Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in business conditions and economy due to COVID-19 including the severity and duration of business disruption caused by the pandemic, the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 5, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC.  The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.  The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

 

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS























(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31













2021



2020









































Net sales



$       117,553



$  102,852





Cost of products sold



77,361



69,942









GROSS PROFIT



40,192



32,910























Costs and expenses















Selling



9,601



8,905







General and administrative



14,394



13,434







Research and engineering



4,611



4,296







Other operating expense - net



818



1,122













29,424



27,757



























OPERATING INCOME 



10,768



5,153























Other income (expense)















Interest income



21



111







Interest expense



(463)



(709)







Other income - net



228



549













(214)



(49)



























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 



10,554



5,104























Income taxes



3,377



1,451



























NET INCOME



$           7,177



$      3,653























Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



2



45



























NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS

COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS



$           7,179



$      3,698























EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE













TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:

















Basic



$            1.46



$       0.74









Diluted



$            1.45



$       0.74























Cash dividends declared per share



$            0.20



$       0.20























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic



4,917



5,008























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted



4,936



5,017



 

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









































March 31,



December 31,

(Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)







2021



2020























ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents









$              34,685



$              45,175

Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,436 ($3,464 in 2020)







93,654



92,686

Inventories - net











99,694



97,537

Prepaids













8,722



17,660

Other current assets











3,283



3,256





TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS









240,038



256,314























Property, plant and equipment - net









145,400



125,965

Other intangibles - net











13,811



14,443

Goodwill













28,844



29,508

Deferred income taxes 











5,459



10,863

Other assets











23,451



23,994



























TOTAL ASSETS









$            457,003



$            461,087























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Trade accounts payable











$              33,945



$              31,646

Notes payable to banks











12,853



17,428

Current portion of long-term debt









9,033



5,216

Accrued compensation and amounts withheld from employees







16,823



14,736

Accrued expenses and other liabilities









25,019



34,748





TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES









97,673



103,774























Long-term debt, less current portion









37,394



33,333

Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes







30,798



31,911























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Shareholders' equity:



















Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,912,959 and











    4,902,233 issued and outstanding, as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

13,155



13,028



Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 261,781 and 265,508 shares at













     March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively







(10,820)



(10,940)



Deferred Compensation Liability









10,820



10,940



Paid-in capital











44,322



43,134



Retained earnings











385,180



379,035



Treasury shares, at cost, 1,664,517 and 1,611,927 shares at 















     March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively







(92,246)



(88,568)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(59,266)



(54,551)





TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

291,145



292,078



Noncontrolling interest









(7)



(9)





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







291,138



292,069





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





$            457,003



$            461,087



