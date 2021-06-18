LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To Celebrate the mid of the year, Jeulia is pleased to announce the launch of their mid-year sale this 2021, offering an opportunity to all their customers at 10% off Sitewide and 40% off Buy 1 Get 1 on selected items.
Customers can shop from a wide selection of wedding jewelry, including rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, men's jewelry, and more. There is something for everybody, from everyday pairs to products that are created for special occasions.
According to a spokesperson from Jeulia, "The decision to slash prices by up to 40% for a limited time was made to attract new customers who have never shopped at Jeulia.com. We are very confident that once a customer makes their initial purchase, they will come back repeatedly. This is due to different factors, including the quality of our handmade jewelry, our reasonable pricing strategy, and excellent customer service that we pride ourselves on."
Jeulia takes pride in its advanced and in-house studio. Because of their unique approach, every design they create is customized to induce an emotional connection while making sure it represents whoever is wearing it.
From traditional and timeless to modern and bold, the jewelry store provides a wide array of choices at a reasonable price point to meet the tastes and needs of everybody.
They also take pride in their craft. That's why the jewelry store started using eco-friendly materials. Whether it's a cocktail ring, an engagement ring, or a wedding band, every piece from jeulia is thoughtfully created from beginning to end so the wearer can feel confident in their purchase.
Interested customers who want to take advantage of Jeulia's wedding jewelry sale can visit their website. They can use the code F10 to get 10% off sitewide discount and use code H40 to get 40% off on Buy 1 Get 1 item.
Shoppers can also keep updated with the store's new arrivals, weekly offers, and competitions by signing up for their newsletter, receiving exclusive discount offers, and being the first to hear what is going on.
About Jeulia
Jeulia is a wedding jewelry store that creates premium artisan jewelry that embodies both the wearer and its stand. Every beautiful piece they create is custom-made to be as authentic and unique as the wearer. They believe that genuine artisanship comes from caring hands and not an assembly line.
For more details about Jeulia's mid-year sale 2021, call Bonnie at 1-888-219-8158 or send her an email at affiliate@jeulia.com. Visit their official website at https://www.jeulia.com to check out the products they offer.
