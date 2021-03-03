CHICAGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., the ultimate connected arcade machine that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is now available in select b8ta stores as well as online at b8ta.com.
iiRcade enables playing nostalgic retro arcade games as well as breathtaking modern games on a premium arcade cabinet for both online and offline multiplayer gaming.
iiRcade is currently available at the following three b8ta locations, 375 University Ave in Palo Alto, CA, The Chase Center in San Francisco, CA and The Galleria in Houston, TX. More locations are being planned. Conveniently, iiRcade can also be purchased through b8ta.com.
"It's very exciting to see our iiRcade units in b8ta stores," said Shawn Mahoney, Director of Retail Business Development at iiRcade. "We'd like to thank b8ta for their support and look forward to continuing working with them."
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
Beyond the original design, iiRcade is available in three premium versions: RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon stickers that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift. Each premium versions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
