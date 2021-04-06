Campbell, CA, Apr. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 100%®, based in San Diego, California, has selected Centric Software®'s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution for emerging brands, Centric SMB. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
100% designs and builds the most advanced performance eyewear, technical apparel and sports protection. 100% empowers today's most demanding athletes with the performance technologies and gear they need to compete at the top of a wide variety of sports. The roots of the 100% brand date back to the early 1980's when the popular logo graced the factory racing equipment of the biggest names in motocross. Today, 100% is inspiring a new generation of athletes and asking them: "How much effort do you give?"
The company has experienced rapid growth over the past several years. The number of products has increased as well as the breadth of what they offer. 100% needed a solution to replace their home-grown product development system and get everyone on the same page.
Blake Gordon, Information Systems Manager at 100% says, "I was brought on board two years ago to better integrate and utilize technology. We had an in-house-built system for product development where we were using only two out of our three product categories; that being soft goods (clothing, etc.) and hard parts (mountain biking gear and helmets). With the rapid growth of our eyewear and goggle categories, we quickly recognized the importance of building a solution that would meet our operational needs."
After 100% outgrew the capabilities of their existing system, they looked to PLM to take them to the next level. Gordon describes the two mandates that a new solution should fulfill: first, to provide a central data repository accessible to all, and secondly, to reduce manual data entry and re-inputting information from their in-house system to their ERP and POs. "We evaluated four different PLM systems and chose Centric because of their established and mature features and functionality already present in the solution."
100% is implementing Centric SMB, a cloud-based PLM solution tailored for small to medium businesses, with a fully remote deployment.
"We are happy to partner with 100%," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "It is exciting to be a part of the growth of this performance sports company and we look forward to helping them set their new track record with respect to expediency and efficiency in product development."
Learn more about Centric Outdoor PLM
About 100%® (http://www.100percent.com)
100%, based in San Diego, California, is an independent premium sports brand with a focus in performance eyewear, technical apparel and sports protection. 100% empowers today's most demanding athletes with the performance technologies and gear they need to compete at the top of a wide variety of sports.
100% is inspiring a new generation of athletes and asking them: "How much effort do you give?" The 100% brand boasts an impressive roster of athletes include seven-time Tour de France green jersey winner and three-time road cycling world champ Peter Sagan, reigning AMA Supercross champion Cooper Webb, three-time downhill mountain biking world champion Sam Hill, UCI cross-country mountain bike world and European champ Jolanda Neff, Brazilian ultra-running phenom Fernanda Maciel, four-time and reigning UCI downhill world champ Loïc Bruni, 2013 Ironman world champion Frederik Van Lierde, 2019 MLB rookie of the year Pete Alonso and San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Media Contact
Celia Newhouse, Centric Software, 14385015498, cnewhouse@centricsoftware.com
SOURCE Centric Software