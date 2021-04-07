MIAMI, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Presagia, industry-leading developer of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to manage employees' leaves of absence, today introduces Leave Genius Pro, bringing sophisticated leave law compliance technology to small and medium-sized employers in the U.S. and Canada.
At issue is the complex nature of managing and complying with more than 500 U.S. federal, state and local leave rules that determine when and how an employee can take job-protected time off. To date, leave management has been one of the biggest challenges for small and medium-sized employers who have traditionally relied on spreadsheets and paper, in lieu of technology or outsourcing which are usually too costly.
Working with national employment law firms in the U.S. and Canada, Presagia created its best-in-class rules engine, the Absence Compliance Engine (ACE), which is kept up to date with more than 500 U.S. federal, state and local leave rules, as well as over 150 Canadian federal and provincial rules. While large employers have benefitted from ACE for years with Presagia's enterprise solution, Presagia Leave, the challenge has been to build a solution that could address the needs of the 31.7 million small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)¹ that face similar risks, but have budget and resource constraints.
"Leave Genius Pro is our answer to this dilemma of SMBs," explains René Beaudoin, Presagia's new CEO. "We've finally delivered what the market has been asking us for years - an online platform that requires no implementation or training, and costs about the same as a single call to your corporate counsel, all while covering more leave laws than any other software on the market."
According to an industry survey published by the Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC), the complexity of leave management, regardless of education, tools and resources, continues to be a challenge for employers. Given that smaller employers have budget and resource constraints, it's no surprise that 93% manage leave internally, which in most cases means using a spreadsheet. Presagia has made strides with Leave Genius to help these employers gain control of their internal leave management programs. The survey also finds that the advantages for employers who take this approach include cost savings, strong oversight and control, consistency and ease of administration.²
Leave Genius Pro offers powerful leave case management on any device, giving employers:
- Support for more than 600 leave regulations
- Automatic generation of more than thirty-five different regulatory leave forms and notices
- Automated eligibility and entitlement calculations
- Ongoing absence and entitlement tracking
- Email notifications to ensure adherence to legally required timelines
"We see Leave Genius Pro as a game changer for SMBs. It's been built from the ground up using the latest fully responsive web design technology so that you can even access it on your smartphone, quite literally putting compliance with more than 600 leave rules in the palm of your hand," asserts Dave Glickman, Executive Chairman at Presagia and visionary leader for the product suite.
Leave Genius Pro is available on both pay-per-use and subscription pricing models to fit any budget, including a limited-time offer of $599 for a one year unlimited use subscription. This introductory offer is valid until July 1, 2021.
For further information regarding Leave Genius Pro and its various features, please visit http://www.leavegenius.com
About Presagia
Founded in 1987, Presagia has a long history of helping organizations solve complex business problems with easy-to-use solutions. Today, this means providing cloud-based absence management solutions that enable organizations to be more efficient, control lost time and risk, and strengthen compliance with federal, state and local leave and accommodation laws.
