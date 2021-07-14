MONTREAL, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Presagia Corp, the leading provider of health and absence management solutions, announced today that it has sold its Presagia Sports Athlete Electronic Health Record business to Kitman Labs, the global sport intelligence platform. The sale enables Presagia to focus on the exponential growth it is seeing in the absence management industry.
The pandemic resulted in an explosion of employee absence and dozens of new leave laws that have accelerated the already strong demand for Presagia's absence management solutions. Presagia continues to expand its suite of solutions with its launch this spring of Leave Genius Pro, a ground-breaking solution for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs). Leave Genius Pro brings the compliance power Presagia has provided to large employers, including Fortune 500 companies, to SMBs.
"The innovation needed to allow EMR users to do more, do it faster, and do it in their own unique way is at an all-new level," said René Beaudoin, CEO of Presagia. "We are thrilled to have found the right partner for our sports clients. Kitman Labs has a powerful vision for the market and offers incredible resources with deep knowledge of sports. This will allow us to strategically focus on our rapidly growing Absence Management business which enables employers to compliantly and efficiently manage the 650+ leave laws in the U.S. and Canada, all while knowing our sports clients are in excellent hands."
"Sports medicine is at an exciting inflection point driven by exploding volumes of sports data combined with the demand to eliminate silos and integrate medical insights into performance and coaching decisions," said Stephen Smith, Kitman Labs Founder and CEO. "We are excited to start working with Presagia Sports clients on the future of their sports medicine program by enhancing their EMR capabilities and ultimately creating a united approach across all departments."
The acquisition expands Kitman Labs US presence with the addition of over 110 NCAA universities, youth sports programs, and sports clinics. Presagia Sports clients include the Pac-12 and all of their member universities, Clemson University, Florida State University, and University of Georgia. They join a network of 600 elite teams across the globe using Kitman Labs to achieve their on and off the field objectives.
This transaction allows Presagia to hone in on its vision: "To be the industry's most trusted source of knowledge and technology for integrated disability and absence management". For more information, visit https://www.presagia.com/
About Presagia
Founded in 1987, Presagia has a long history of helping organizations solve complex health and business problems with easy-to-use, cloud-based solutions. Presagia Sports is our world-class Athlete Electronic Health Record system leveraged by Olympic organizations, professional sports teams, performance arts organizations, sports medicine clinics, school districts, high schools and universities to optimize how they manage athlete health. Presagia also provides cloud-based absence management solutions that enable employers to efficiently manage employee absence while complying with more than 500 U.S. federal, state and local leave rules and 150 Canadian federal and provincial leave rules. Doing so, employers, from small businesses up to fortune 500 companies, reduce legal risk, lower absence costs, gain operational efficiencies, and create a better overall employee experience. More information here: https://www.presagia.com/
Kitman Labs
Kitman Labs is the intelligence platform provider for elite sports teams. Founded in 2012 with the vision to fundamentally change how the sports industry uses data to achieve on and off-field success, Kitman Labs has consistently set the standard for innovation, data integration, design, and analytics. With over 50+ Performance, Experts with backgrounds in coaching, medical, sports science, and data science, Kitman Labs provides unparalleled expertise and support. Over 700 elite teams across the NFL, NHL, MLB, UFC, NCAA, English Premier League, Bundesliga, Pro14, Premiership Rugby, NRL, Chinese Super League and use the company's platform. The company has a presence in the US, Ireland, United Kingdom, and Australia. More information here: https://www.kitmanlabs.com/
