  • By Artifact Technology LLC

Artifact Technology physical keychain presale begins today 11/3

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artifact Technology LLC will be conducting its official presale today November 3, 2021 only at Artifactnft.io. Artifact Technology is excited to present the worlds first physical keychain with electronic display to be minted as an NFT. The NFT that customers receive will be redeemable for one (1) physical Artifact keychain accessory, as well as exclusive membership to the Artifact marketplace where users can connect all their NFT galleries and display directly on the accessory. The membership also comes with the ability to advertise up and coming projects in exchange for cryptocurrency or exclusive NFT's. Prices will be starting at .045 Ethereum for the small version (Type R) 2.4 inch and .07 Ethereum for larger version (Type X) 3.1 inch. Any possible delays in release will be published on twitter @Artifactnft

Media Contact:

Eli Galarza, Founder

Artifact Technology LLC

Admin@Artifactnft.io

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/presale-drops-today-113-at-artifactnftio-301416053.html

SOURCE Artifact Technology LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.