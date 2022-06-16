Prescient Solutions, IT engineering and managed IT services provider, has recently earned the Controllers Council Seal of Approval™ for the IT and Cybersecurity category based on ratings from a community of more 90,000 Controllers, CFOs and other corporate finance professionals.
SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 16, 2022 -- Prescient Solutions, IT engineering and managed IT services provider, has recently earned the Controllers Council Seal of Approval™ for the IT and Cybersecurity category based on ratings from a community of more 90,000 Controllers, CFOs and other corporate finance professionals.
The Controllers Council Seal of Approval program includes an application process, a screening algorithm, along with confidential and anonymous surveys of community end users and subject matter experts to identify and rate services, solutions and products used in accounting, finance and organization-wide. Brands that achieve the highest rating thresholds are granted the rights to license the Seal of Approval badge.
For Controllers Council members and subscribers, and other corporate finance professionals that visit the website, the Seal of Approval helps identify and evaluate brands that have been vetted and rated for performance by their peers. Executives can visit the Controllers Council Seal of Approval website page to view Seal of Approval brands by category, and drill-down for more information.
"The Controllers Council Seal of Approval program leverages the power and authenticity of subject matter experts and peers in our growing community", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. "The Seal of Approval is a win-win for members, subscribers, and brands that achieve the highest ratings."
"Prescient Solutions is honored to be recognized with the Controllers Council Seal of Approval. This reinforces the performance and effectiveness of our industry-leading Remote, Onsite, and often a combination of Remote/Onsite IT services," said Matt Szeghy, VP of Sales at Prescient.
About Prescient Solutions
Prescient Solutions is a Chicago-based Managed IT Services Provider that provides onsite, remote, and cloud- based services to small, mid-sized and global organizations, as well as government entities. For over 25 years, its expert team has advised organizations on best practices in IT and cybersecurity, and guides executives in IT decision making and implementation across all systems and networks. For more information call 888-343-6040, or visit http://www.prescientsolutions.com.
About Controllers Council
Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform for Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, peer interaction, recognition and more. Programs include CPE training, a national Career Center, the certified professional controller (CPC), webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, research studies, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council produces the annual Controller of the Year awards, Peer Roundtables, and now the Seal of Approval program. For more information, visit http://www.ControllersCouncil.org, or call Executive Director Neil Brown at 312-869-2180.
