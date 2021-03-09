SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prescient Solutions, IT engineering and managed IT services provider, has announced today the requirement completion for demonstrating and validating their technical capabilities in the Microsoft Partner Network program.
The Microsoft Partner Network is designed to make resources available to a wide variety of technology companies so they can build a business around Microsoft technologies. As a Microsoft Gold Partner for over 15 years, Prescient provides training and funding for employees interested in pursuing certifications. Currently, there are 20 technicians who help to achieve the Gold Partnership through performance requirements and completed certifications.
Prescient Solutions has completed and demonstrates technical capabilities in Microsoft products or technologies including:
- Gold Application Integration
- Gold Cloud Platform
- Gold Datacenter
- Gold Cloud Productivity
- Silver Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions
- Gold Windows and Devices
"As a Microsoft partner, we have access to second-to-none resources and support that help us serve our customers better, faster, and with ever-increasing competencies," states Steven Mikrut, Director of Managed Technology Services at Prescient Solutions.
Prescient Microsoft technology services include Office 365, Azure, SharePoint development, infrastructure, server technologies, desktop deployment and management, and identity management, access control, and security strategies. View all certifications.
About Prescient Solutions
Prescient Solutions is a Chicago-based IT engineering company that provides onsite, remote, managed and cloud- based services to small, mid-sized and global organizations, as well as government entities. For 25 years, its expert team has advised organizations on best practices in IT and cybersecurity, and guides executives in IT decision making and implementation across all systems and networks. For more information call 888-343-6040, or visit http://www.prescientsolutions.com.
