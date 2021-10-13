WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's a three-peat.
For the third year in a row, Preseem has won the prestigious Service of the Year award from the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA).
Made by Waterloo, Ont. company Aterlo Networks, Preseem is the premier Quality of Experience (QoE) solution for Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs). The cloud-based solution empowers local and regional WISPs to proactively manage their networks, resulting in higher subscriber satisfaction, fewer support calls, and lower operational costs.
The Service of the Year award recognizes companies that have introduced or substantially modified a service for the fixed wireless industry within the preceding calendar year. The prize is voted on by WISPA members and was presented at this year's WISPAPALOOZA industry conference in Las Vegas.
"We are humbled and honoured to have been selected to receive this award for the third year running," said Gerrit Nagelhout, CEO of Aterlo Networks. "We are proud to serve the thriving WISP community by developing products that make their lives easier and help them grow. Earning their trust and respect in this way is truly rewarding."
Founded in 2014, Aterlo has seen rapid organic growth since the launch of Preseem in 2017. The company's commitment to delivering a high-value, quality product and providing exceptional customer service has seen it grow to more than 25 employees with over 400 active WISP deployments in North America and around the world.
About Preseem
Preseem is a one-of-a-kind networking solution that helps fixed wireless providers deliver great service by measuring, analyzing and improving the subscriber quality of experience. With cloud-based analytics, Preseem allows WISPs to understand the real QoE experienced by subscribers and proactively maintain and optimize their networks. For more information on Preseem, visit preseem.com.
Media Contact
Alison Vreeswyk, Aterlo Networks, +1 (833) 773-7336 Ext: 704, media@aterlo.com
SOURCE Aterlo Networks