The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the national capital region's technology community, today announced that Jennifer Taylor, NVTC's president and CEO, has been awarded the George Mason University's School of Business Distinguished Alumni Award. Taylor received her Master's of Business Administration from Mason in 1998.
Taylor is president and CEO of NVTC, one of the largest regional technology councils in the nation with a mission to accelerate technology innovation and promote world-class workforce development. Within Taylor's first year at NVTC, she has modernized operations, increased revenue through membership and sponsorship growth, launched new programming for members, and completed a five-year strategic plan to position the region as one of the nation's most vibrant and thriving tech hubs.
"My learning experience at Mason's School of Business has reaped so many rewards for me over my 30-year career in our region. I not only learned critical business principles in disciplines from accounting, economics, strategic planning, entrepreneurship, to change management, I have also put them into practice in every position I have held. My degree gave me the knowledge and the confidence to perform and grow in my profession." said Jennifer Taylor. "I invite our next-generation of leaders to pursue a degree at this prestigious university, so that they too may access the growing number of in-demand jobs in our region. It's your time and Mason's time."
Each year, George Mason University awards 14 alumni, one awardee per college, the title of Distinguished Alumni on behalf of their affiliated academic unit or alumni affinity constituency. The School of Business Distinguished Alumni Award is given to a graduate who has made significant contributions to George Mason University through their level of engagement within the university, their service to the community, and professional accomplishments in their field.
"Jennifer epitomizes the career and growth opportunities that a degree from Mason can yield for all of its students, regardless of their background or stage in life," said Dr. Gregory Washington, President of Mason and a member of the NVTC board of directors. "As CEO of NVTC, Jennifer is committed to strengthening our workforce and closing the region's skills gap, and I am thrilled to have a Mason alum at the head of such a pivotal community organization at this critical moment in time."
Prior to NVTC, Taylor served as vice president of Industry Affairs at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) where she engaged with its 2,000 plus member companies and launched its 21st Century Workforce Council and the Diversity and Inclusion Working Group. Taylor has also held leadership positions at Caring Village, AARP and the American Red Cross. She currently serves on three Board of Directors: George Mason University MBA School of Management Advisory Council, GOVirginia Region7, and TECNA (Technology Councils of North America). Taylor holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA from George Mason University.
For more information about Jennifer Taylor and NVTC, please visit: https://www.nvtc.org
