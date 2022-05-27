Associated Employee Receives The Raymond Corporation's Paragon Award
ADDISON, Ill., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raymond Corporation Paragon Award was presented at the 2021 Aftermarket Parts and Service Summit in April 2022. The Paragon Award recognizes continuous leadership and improved effectiveness through new techniques and motivation in aftermarket service for all The Raymond Corporation's products.
Kevin Mason has been a valued member of the Associated team for over 30 years. During his tenure, he has been promoted multiple times holding positions such as Customer Support Manager, Parts and Service Manager, General Manager, Director of Operations and in January of 2018 he was made Vice President, Operations. Over the years he has been an active participant in projects and committees across the Raymond Enterprise.
Tim Combs, President and CEO of Associated and Stoffel Equipment Company said, "Kevin possesses an unbelievable amount of knowledge across all aspects of our aftermarket business. On top of being able to effectively coach and mentor future leaders within our organization, his experience has given Kevin the unique ability to truly optimize the performance our service, shop, parts, rentals, used equipment and transportation business units."
About Associated: Celebrating over 60 years of providing their customers with innovative solutions that optimize space and order fulfillment operations within their supply chain, Associated understands that handling materials in the supply chain should be more than material handling. By utilizing their unparalleled experience and industry best practices they are able to evaluate current methods and processes for storage, order fulfillment, labor and equipment utilization and recommend practical strategies to enhance their effectiveness and reduce overall cost. Featuring leading-edge engineering, fleet optimization and labor management solutions to complement industry-leading sales, service, rentals and parts, Associated has been the recipient of multiple awards in recognition of being a premier organization in the supply chain industry. Stoffel Equipment Company is the Sister Company of Associated. Both Associated and Stoffel are Authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Centers. For more information visit http://www.associated-solutions.com
About The Raymond Corporation: The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond's integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com
####
Publisher note - Send reader responses to:
Associated
Attention: Debbie Tworek
Corporate Marketing & Communications Manager
133 North Swift Road, Addison, IL 60101
Phone: 630-588-3572 | Email: dtworek@associated-solutions.com
Media Contact
Debbie Tworek, Associated, 1 6305883572, dtworek@associated-solutions.com
SOURCE Associated