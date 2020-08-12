NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretected.com reports that ever since COVID-19 hit America - late February 2019 - there has been an ever growing demand in online auto insurance quote requests. To be specific, they have seen an average increase of 147% in online auto insurance quote requests between Mar-Aug 2019 to Mar-Aug 2020.
This may be surprising information to many who might have believed that people would be less bothered with their car insurance in times like these. But it actually makes a lot of sense when we see the struggling economy as more and more people are looking for every possible way to save a couple of extra dollars.
It is also very interesting to see which states are leading this surge of interest in reducing their auto insurance payments. Maybe in correlation to worsening economical situations.
In the first place, we see California with the highest rise in online requests for auto insurance quotes. California is also currently leading the nation in the number of COVID-19 cases so we definitely see a strong connection here.
In the second place we see the people of Georgia who have also been struggling with the virus. The third place in increase for auto insurance quotes comes from the state of New York. All three states are at the top of the list of states with most COVID cases.
Although insurance companies report that drivers are using their cars much less during these times and vehicle accidents are down considerably, we see that car insurance is a product most drivers are still eager to have.
From what we learn from the information provided by Pretected.com, we see that the pandemic is affecting people's financial conduct and more than ever people are looking to save wherever they can. Starting with auto insurance.
Pretected.com is one of the leading online insurance marketplaces helping millions of drivers save on their auto insurance each year.
For more info, please contact: pr@pretected.com