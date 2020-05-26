NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Pretected.com, one of the largest insurance comparison websites in the US, the most popular car in America for the first half of 2020 is the Toyota Camry, followed by the Honda Accord in second place. In third place is the good old Ford F-150.
In the last decade, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), that includes a lot of well-known brands (including: Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Mitsubishi, Suzuki, Mazda, Subaru, Yamaha, Kawasaki and more) has invested billions of dollars in convincing US drivers to drive Japanese cars. As well as opening many local manufacturing plants. And it seems like it's paying off.
Although the two most popular models come from overseas, Pretected also names the top 10 most popular car makers overall in America for 2020, With the American manufacturers leading the list:
10. GMC - GMC offers SUV and truck options like the compact Terrain crossover and the popular Sierra
9. Jeep - The Jeep Cherokee remains one of the most popular SUVs in America
8. KIA - Kia Motors is South Korea's second-largest automobile manufacturer following Hyundai
7. Hyundai - Hyundai's Ulsan Factory in South Korea produces the most cars in the world - around 1.6 million each year
6. Dodge - One of America's most recognizable brands with vehicles based on old-fashioned values such as size, power and style
5. Honda - The Honda Accord is the second-most popular car in America being dependable and sturdy
4. Nissan - Producing the fourth place on America's most popular cars list - the Nissan Altima
3. Toyota - The 2 most popular Toyota models in America this year are the Camry and Corolla
2. Ford - The F150, Ford Focus and Ford Fusion are the most popular Ford models in America this year.
1. Chevrolet - The Chevy Silverado is the most popular model from Chevrolet for 2020
The information is based on over a million drivers who were looking to insure their car with Pretected.com.
