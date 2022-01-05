HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area IT security consultant identifies several lessons from major 2021 cyber attacks in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first asserts that everyone is a target regardless of organization size.
The author then urges readers to train employees and implement email filtering to fight phishing attacks. He cites the ransomware attack on insurance giant CNA as support for stronger endpoint security. He also refers to the Colonial Pipeline attack as an example where multi-factor authentication could have prevented the attack.
"Business leaders who take to heart the lessons learned from 2021 attacks are better positioned to prevent cyber attacks in 2022," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Prevent Cyber Attacks in 2022 Using Lessons from the Major 2021 Attacks."
Train and Filter to Fight Phishing
"It shouldn't come as a surprise that in 2021, phishing remained the most common type of cyber attack. In a phishing attack on Nebraska Medicine, hackers gained access to the system and planted malware, eventually exposing over 200,000 patient records."
Reliable Backups Enable Quick Recovery
"Fortunately, the 2021 cyber attacks plague includes some redemption. Hackers struck Polish video game development firm CD Projekt, encrypting devices and accessing source code. Nevertheless, since the company was prepared with quality backups, they quickly restored the lost data without paying the ransom."
Remote Work Requires Stronger Endpoint Security
"The pandemic-pushed switch to remote work completely changed the security perimeter for many organizations. And observant hackers took full advantage. For example, when insurance giant CNA suffered a ransomware attack, 15,000 devices, including those used by remote employees, were encrypted."
Implement Multi-factor Authentication
"In April last year, attackers used a compromised password to access the networks of Colonial Pipeline, disrupting gas supplies and causing panic. As government officials investigated, they concluded that stronger protections, such as multi-factor authentication, could have prevented the attack."
Help to Prevent Cyber Attacks in 2022
The cyber attacks of 2021 serve as valuable data points to apply in protecting our organizations. Examining the high-profile attacks of the past year provides both the reason and the plan to prevent cyber attacks in 2022. Let the cybersecurity experts at eMazzanti Technologies bring the expertise and tools needed to optimize these solutions so you get the most from them in the coming year.
