GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prewrite, a web app for developing stories (screenplays, web series, podcasts, etc), today announced it will raise up to $1M via a Reg CF crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder. The funds will be used to implement many user-requested features/improvements and broaden its user base. The raise was first announced privately to the Prewrite community, which has collectively committed more than $110k so far.
Prewrite helps anyone build great stories or improve existing ones. The app separates the development of a story from the process of "writing" one, so you're never faced with a "blank page." It offers an intuitive and visual process, and acts as a repository for story ideas.
Launched last year as a specialized solution for screenwriters, it is today used by professionals and amateurs across industries and formats. "The science is in," says lead investor and advisor Jim Roach, "the most effective way to educate, persuade, and entertain is through storytelling. Businesses of all sizes, and creators of all types, are embracing and profiting from storytelling at an increasing rate. Prewrite is aligned to serve them all."
Prewrite relies heavily on user feedback when planning their product roadmap. This crowdfunding campaign will help deliver new features faster, and provide a chance for engaged users to benefit financially from the ideas they contribute. Many are quite vocal about their love for the product and where they'd like to see it go.
CJ Walley, states, "As a [professional] screenwriter, I'm in the business of building story and I've yet to find a better tool for helping me do that than Prewrite."
Mal Sherlock (@newyork), a freelance creator and Instagrammer with over a million followers says, "Prewrite should be the standard for small YouTube teams, Instagrammers...ad agencies, brand storytellers, and media publishing companies." he continues, "It really is that good as a storytelling tool."
Prewrite continues to develop its technology, and is pursuing partners both domestic and abroad. Learn more at: https://wefunder.com/prewrite
About Prewrite
Their love for technology and a good story pushed co-founders David Rogers and Samuel Pro to develop and launch Prewrite in early 2020. The app fills a void in story technology, gaining impressive traction its first year. The company aims to become the universal standard tool for story.
Media Contact
David Rogers, Prewrite, +1 7737326558, davido@prewrite.com
SOURCE Prewrite