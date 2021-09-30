COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing Market Share Business Intelligence by PriceAdvantage – Market Share and Outlet Share Data for All Convenience Store Business Lines
-- New Service Provides Current, Timely, and Reliable Resource for Critical Market Share Data --
PriceAdvantage, a patented software solution that helps retailers optimize and manage fuel prices, announced today a new subscription service – Market Share Business Intelligence.
This cloud-based solution provides critical market share data, including visit counts for store locations, competing locations, and other points of interest. Market Share Business Intelligence empowers fuel retailers to make informed business decisions based on reliable data and strategic market information, including market share and outlet share relative to the competition, customer visit fluctuations by day of the week, and saturated versus under-served markets in the convenience store industry.
"Our customers' business decisions are becoming more data driven every year, and they have expressed a desire for reliable and accurate market share data," shared Chip Stadjuhar, CEO of Skyline Products. "The new Market Share Business Intelligence service will help retailers quickly discover how market variables, including store promotions, pricing, and seasonal trends, impact customer behavior. They can even compare site visits to those of coffee shops, quick serve restaurants, and any other place of business they would consider a competitor or a point of interest."
Market Share Business Intelligence provides competitive intelligence, site performance data, and site selection information. Offered as a SaaS solution with no IT resources required, customers can subscribe to Market Share Business Intelligence as a stand-alone resource for the entire business line or use alongside their existing fuel pricing software solution.
To learn more about Market Share Business Intelligence by PriceAdvantage and how it can make a significant financial impact on store profits, visit at NACS Booth 4271.
About PriceAdvantage
PriceAdvantage creates Software to Fuel Your Pricing StrategyTM. Our easy-to-use, highly configurable solution allows fuel marketers to execute their unique fuel pricing strategy faster and more accurately by reducing manual processes and human errors. PriceAdvantage enables customers to make rapid, informed fuel pricing decisions based on their unique business rules, automatically post new prices to their POS systems, fuel pumps and price signs, and then receive price change confirmation – all in just minutes. PriceAdvantage is singularly focused on fuel pricing software and is a division of a privately held U.S. company, Skyline Products, a producer of American-made electronic signs for the fuel and transportation industries. Learn more at http://www.PriceAdvantage.com.
