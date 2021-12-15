IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, PriceSpider, the global leader in commerce enablement and digital shelf analytics technology, is sharing the recent inclusion of its Where To Buy solution featuring shoppable technology in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Commerce, alongside industry giants Facebook and Pinterest as well as Baazarvoice. According to the report, shoppable media is an important and emerging technology because, "Consumers expect to shop and buy when and how they want, seeking an engaging and seamless buying experience. This empowers brands to present their offerings at the moment of desire, closing sales without friction in a customer's current context." PriceSpider launched its new technology within its Where To Buy Solution in April, making brands' products more shoppable by allowing every possible consumer touchpoint to become a point of purchase — from Instagram to printed newspaper ads. The technology services some of the world's largest brands — including one of the largest CPG companies in the world, which uses the shoppable media function with Where To Buy for many of its top brands — providing maximum shoppability to their digital touchpoints.
"Brands are beginning to realize that it's not about retail commerce or digital commerce anymore, it's about the 360 experience of total brand commerce and creating direct opportunities for sales at every possible touchpoint," said Sean Downs, CEO of PriceSpider. "PriceSpider helps brands take back control over the customer journey, no matter where they're shopping, with tracking and results-oriented insights." The new functionality can integrate with any medium to open an easy path to purchase. Swiping up or clicking on a social post, an email, event link, blog link, video or display ad takes the shopper to any number of places including the brand's own product detail page, a Where To Buy landing page to compare pricing or even to a specific retailer where the product can be added to a customer's cart with one click. But for all of the attention the digital boom receives, Americans still spent an average of five hours and 47 minutes engaging with traditional media per day in 2020, including TV, newspapers, magazines and radio. In this scenario, a QR code can be embedded into a TV ad, direct mail, a newspaper ad or even the side of a bus to enable a shopping experience similar to digital.
PriceSpider's Brand Commerce Platform processes and analyzes insights about consumer purchasing behavior for nearly 2,000 brands, ranging from many of the world's largest consumer brands to smaller and mid-size brands. For more information on its Where To Buy solution featuring shoppable technology, visit: https://www.pricespider.com/where-to-buy/.
Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Commerce, 2021, By Sandy Shen, Published 13 July 2021.
Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About PriceSpider
PriceSpider is reinventing the way brands conduct commerce by helping them deliver the shopping experience their customers demand. PriceSpider crawls thousands of ecommerce websites and marketplaces in near real-time to arm brands with actionable insights on consumer shopping behavior, which leads to maximum shoppability across every possible touchpoint and an optimized customer experience through digital shelf analytics. PriceSpider also helps the world's brands, big and small, build long-lasting relationships with their shoppers, leading to more revenue and higher profit margins. Learn more by visiting http://www.pricespider.com.
Media Contact
Aimee Eichelberger, Superior PR, 3129521528, aimee@superior-pr.com
SOURCE PriceSpider