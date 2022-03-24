PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that they were named to Entrepreneur's 2022 list of Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000 for the third time in the past five years. PrideStaff ranked number 55 on this year's list.
FRESNO, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Proof of their continued ability to provide robust ownership opportunities for ambitious entrepreneurs, PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that they were named to Entrepreneur's 2022 list of Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000 for the third time in the past five years. PrideStaff ranked number 55 on this year's list, based on scores that franchises received in Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500® ranking, which PrideStaff made for the tenth consecutive year.
With low upfront costs and unlimited potential, PrideStaff's unique business model offers an affordable franchise opportunity designed for profitability in any market condition. Having spent decades building a highly respected and market-leading brand, while also launching new divisions that target emerging opportunities in the evolving staffing and placement industry, the award-winning staffing firm makes it possible for Franchisees/Strategic-Partners to pursue their dreams of owning a successful business that positively impacts their local community.
"Being named a Top Franchise for Less Than $150,000 by Entrepreneur yet again is a sign that we're doing things right," said PrideStaff Senior Vice President of Franchise Development, Paula Pizarro, CFE. "PrideStaff works hard to provide aspiring entrepreneurs robust ownership opportunities without the hefty price tag. We continually invest in technology, operations and process improvements to keep startup costs low – while ensuring we equip new franchisees for success from day one."
"The staffing industry is booming," continued Pizarro. "By remaining committed to our mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' we will stay at the top of our industry – exceeding customers' expectations, providing essential services to employers and job seekers, and driving profitable growth in a changing economy."
This latest honor is not the only recognition PrideStaff has received for franchise excellence in recent years. In addition to making the 2022 Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000 ranking, PrideStaff also distinguished itself by being ranked a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® List, being named a Top Franchise for Veterans for four consecutive years, and making the Franchise Times® Top 400® List for three consecutive years.
The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest .5% of staffing firms in the industry. According to ClearlyRated, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands that are recognized for providing best-of-best service and customer loyalty in their respective fields.
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff operates over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business and headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Client and Talent 10-year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
