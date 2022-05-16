PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that its Senior Vice President of Franchise Development, Paula Pizarro, was recently awarded FranNet's Commitment to Excellence Award for 2021.
FRESNO, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that its Senior Vice President of Franchise Development, Paula Pizarro, was recently awarded FranNet's Commitment to Excellence Award for 2021. This is the third time Pizarro has received this award as a PrideStaff executive.
The annual Commitment to Excellence Award recognizes a franchisor who the FranNet consultants feel has most demonstrated an "above and beyond" attitude. This year, they chose Pizarro for her exemplary mindset and character, and she was presented with the award at a live ceremony.
An expert at designing and implementing processes to help franchise candidates achieve their dream of business ownership, Pizarro has pursued her passion for franchise development for over 25 years in her 40+ years in the staffing industry. She has dedicated decades to helping PrideStaff franchisees grow and prosper, and she loves making a meaningful difference in their lives. "It's a huge honor to receive this recognition for a third time," stated Pizarro. "Although the Commitment to Excellence Award is a personal achievement, it really speaks to PrideStaff's core values and aligns with our shared mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.' Everyone within our franchise system is committed to service excellence, whether working with employers, job seekers, internal staff or potential franchisees. This attitude permeates every interaction we have, and it's what keeps us at the top of our industry in terms of franchise growth, profitability and customer satisfaction."
Pizarro's honor from FranNet comes on the heels of several franchise excellence awards for PrideStaff, signaling the brand's continued growth and success. In the past year, PrideStaff distinguished itself by being ranked a top franchise in Entrepreneur's highly competitive Franchise 500® List for a tenth consecutive year, making Entrepreneur's 2022 list of Top 100 Franchises for Less than $150,000 for a third time in the past five years, being named a Top Franchise for Veterans for four consecutive years, and making the Franchise Times® Top 200+® List for three years.
Follow this link to learn more about becoming a Franchisee/Strategic-Partner with PrideStaff.
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff operates over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business and headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, click here.
Media Contact
Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, bcastro@pridestaff.com
SOURCE PrideStaff