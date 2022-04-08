PrideStaff, a nationally franchised organization, is pleased to announce that their West Palm Beach office was named the winner of The Palm Beach Post's 2022 Best of Palm Beach County Award in the Employment Agency category.
FRESNO, Calif., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised organization, is pleased to announce that their West Palm Beach office was named the winner of The Palm Beach Post's 2022 Best of Palm Beach County Award in the Employment Agency category. This is the fourth consecutive year they have been included among the top three finalists, and their second time winning the category outright.
Each year, this readers' choice program recognizes exceptional businesses that the county has come to rely on. Chosen by members of the local community, the Best of Palm Beach County winners are leading organizations in diverse categories, ranging from business service providers like PrideStaff, to art galleries and restaurants. As in years prior, winners were selected by community members through online voting and then honored at a live awards gala at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on March 24, 2022.
"It's a huge honor and privilege to not only win this award outright in 2022, but to be named a finalist every year since the inception of this contest," said Sherie Duttenhofer, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff West Palm Beach. "I'd like to share this recognition with every member of my internal staff, who works hard to create the right match between clients and candidates. By providing personal service to everyone we partner with, and remaining committed until each client's staffing and hiring needs are met, our team delivers exceptional results in today's extremely competitive recruiting market. Other staffing firms may be bigger, but this award – and hundreds of glowing 5-star Google reviews – prove that we're doing things right."
"Congratulations to Sherie and her team for being recognized for four years of sustained staffing excellence," said PrideStaff Co-CEO, Tammi Heaton. "PrideStaff's shared mission is to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' and Sherie and her team are shining examples of the success that comes from living this mission every day. We are thrilled that the West Palm Beach office has received such a well-deserved award, and we're excited to see what they will achieve in the future."
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
Media Contact
