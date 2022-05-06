Primary Pacific Properties today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands.
Primary Pacific Properties was launched by Peggy Knauft, whose incomparable customer service has earned her ranking in the top 1% of Orange County agents. Knauft's Luxury Marketing Specialist designation and marketing background enable her to effectively and persuasively market homes to the right audience. Primary Pacific Properties represents all types of buyers and sellers and serves Orange County, including Laguna Beach, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel, Newport Beach, San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente, and Tustin.
"I created Primary Pacific Properties to expand my capabilities and partner with like-minded professionals who value long-lasting relationships and provide elevated service," Knauft said. "As its leader, I'm determined to make sure all clients enjoy the journey as much as the outcome."
Partnering with Side will ensure Primary Pacific Properties remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Primary Pacific Properties with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Primary Pacific Properties will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side's world-class tech, marketing, and support will help us build our business and take our real estate offering to the next level as we continue to provide buyers and sellers with luxury real estate experience — regardless of price point," Knauft concluded.
About Primary Pacific Properties
The agents at Primary Pacific Properties know that Orange County is as much about lifestyle as it is about homes. They help their clients find the right property in the right neighborhood while making them feel comfortable with their informative, respectful, and friendly approach. Primary Pacific Properties serves buyers and sellers across Orange County. For more info, visit http://www.primarypacificproperties.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
