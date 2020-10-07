Suite Includes Industry-Leading MSP System, Servicing Digital, Loss Mitigation and the Actionable Intelligence Platform - Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. selected Black Knight's industry-leading MSP servicing system to help expand its servicing operations and manage its growing servicing portfolio - In addition to MSP, Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. will also use a full suite of Black Knight servicing solutions, including the consumer-facing Servicing Digital and Loss Mitigation solutions, as well as the Actionable Intelligence Platform, to support growth, improve compliance and increase efficiency - MSP is used to service approximately 36 million active loans and supports both first mortgages and home equity products on one unified system