EUGENE, Ore., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- April 1, 2021 marks the 40th anniversary of the founding of Prime Factors on the same day in 1981. Forty years ago, a fledgling payment card industry beginning to commercialize magnetic stripe technology and the growing need for enterprises to store and share information electronically were creating a whole new realm of possibility for global commerce, along with new and evolving needs to protect sensitive information digitally.
"Much has changed in the forty years since Prime Factors started," said Justin Teitt, COO & Chief Marketing Officer of Prime Factors. "The data encryption standards of the early 1980s have long since evolved, digital payments have usurped the use of hard currency in most developed nations, and digital data is now the lifeblood of most global enterprises. What has not changed is Prime Factors' commitment to helping to secure an open and collaborative digital world."
Today, Prime Factors is a leader in application-level data protection, helping global customers across six continents issue secure payment credentials, process secure payments, and protect their most sensitive information with data privacy solutions that help meet the growing regulations for data protection.
"It has been and remains an honor to serve some of the world's largest and most recognized businesses for so many years," said Henry Cheli, President & CEO of Prime Factors. "We would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers, many of which have been trusting Prime Factors to secure their sensitive data since the 1980s. Our long history is filled with strong relationships with key customers and partners whose collaboration has helped Prime Factors create world-class products in the data protection space. Today, after forty years in business, we remember and salute them."
Prime Factors looks forward to continuing to serve our global customers with innovative solutions for protecting sensitive data where it is most at risk. Here's to another 40 years!
