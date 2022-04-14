Prime Factors, a leader in application-level data protection, has been recognized in The Forrester Wave™: Dynamic Data Masking Solutions, Q3 2021 - The Eight Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up from Forrester, a leading independent research firm.
EUGENE, Ore., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Factors, a leader in application-level data protection, has been recognized in The Forrester Wave™: Dynamic Data Masking Solutions, Q3 2021 - The Eight Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up from Forrester, a leading independent research firm.
Dynamic Data Masking (DDM) includes the ability to expose secured data only to the extent needed, in the format required, to meet specific business objectives. The evaluation of Prime Factors in The Forrester Wave™: Dynamic Data Masking Solutions, Q3 2021 included one of Prime Factors' masking solutions: EncryptRIGHT®, which is an application level data protection solution that simplifies protecting sensitive information where it is most at risk.
"Implementing modern data protection solutions can be inherently complex and confusing for enterprise, which makes research of this nature, shedding light on these issues and the top solutions available immensely valuable," said Henry Cheli, president of Prime Factors. "Prime Factors EncryptRIGHT® dramatically simplifies application-native data protection, and we are honored to be listed in this evaluation."
More and more applications today are employing DDM using EncryptRIGHT® to apply a variety of data masks to sensitive data in real time, at the application level, based upon who is accessing the data. This approach allows EncryptRIGHT® software to enforce data privacy throughout an enterprise, limiting the exposure of sensitive data to only the minimum portion needed.
"Data is more plentiful and more at-risk than ever, and we can see the growing benefits for enterprises to implement solutions that both address the growing complexities of data protection and privacy, which often includes intermixing data protection functionality, as well as help to simplify how these protections are applied," said Jose Diaz, vice president of Products and Services at Prime Factors. "Dynamic Data Masking, along with encryption, tokenization, access controls and logging, go hand-in-hand with modern data protection. The most effective solutions are those that are designed for quick implementations, without piles of customization, instead of those that take months, or years, to integrate."
Forrester subscribers can access The Forrester Wave™: Dynamic Data Masking Solutions, Q3 2021 on the Forrester website at: https://www.forrester.com/report/the-forrester-wave-dynamic-data-masking-solutions-q3-2021/RES164776
