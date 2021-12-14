EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this year's Hype Cycle for Data Security, Gartner recognized Prime Factors among Sample Vendors in the Data Security space. According to Gartner, "Organizations are accelerating the deployment of sensitive data across multicloud architectures, which exposes data beyond traditional network boundaries. This is scaling up the exposure to data residency and privacy risks, and a growth in ransomware and data breaches."
"For decades, we have watched as data protection evolves from a focus on classical cryptography to a broader orchestration of 'how should data be protected, who can access it, and what form should the data take when access is granted,' said Justin Teitt, Chief Operating Officer of Prime Factors. "We believe the broader market is beginning to see tangible need for coupling multiple data protection techniques to address emerging use cases, and, especially when we focus on applying data protection at the moment data is created, this can be exceptionally complex."
According to Gartner, "The ability to mix the implementation of FPE [format-preserving encryption] with data masking is also increasing its dynamic adoption for different use cases." The report goes on to recommend that users "Deploy FPE to implement policy rules for user access in coordination with other security controls, according to Gartner's data security governance (DSG) framework."
"We are pleased to see Gartner research that continues to delve into this complex subject matter, which we believe will help clients think through the complexities of modern data protection," said Henry Cheli, CEO of Prime Factors, "and we're honored to be listed among the companies that can help address some of the unique challenges of protecting sensitive data. Prime Factors remains committed to delivering solutions that help simplify protecting sensitive data where it is most at risk."
If you are a Gartner client, you can access the full report here.
*Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2021", Brian Lowans, July 27, 2021.
About Prime Factors
Prime Factors is a global leader in applied data protection software, helping to secure an open and collaborative digital world. Data has never been more plentiful or more valuable, and the protection of sensitive data has never been more complex. With a focus on application-level data protection, software solutions from Prime Factors help to simplify the complexities associated with protecting sensitive information where it is most at risk. For 40 years, Prime Factors has served more than 1,000 customers across six continents in a variety of industries, including 80% of the top financial institutions in North America, with cryptographic software solutions for payments, information exchange, and general data protection. http://www.primefactors.com Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
