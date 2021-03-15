EUGENE, Ore., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Factors is pleased to announce an update to EncryptRIGHT. EncryptRIGHT simplifies data protection at the application layer, where most data breaches occur, offering application-level data encryption, tokenization and data masking along with cryptographic key management, role-based data access controls, audit-logging and reporting functionality to anonymize, pseudonymize, and generally protect sensitive data. This new release enables enterprises to continue to keep up with the latest market requirements, deployment trends and industry best practices for protecting sensitive data.
This latest update includes:
- General administration and configuration improvements.
- Upgrades to installation and installation management features, particularly for Cloud environments.
- Minor updates to application program interfaces and product health management information.
- Expanded tokenization support functionality.
Maintenance customers can request a download of EncryptRIGHT v4.24.05 under their maintenance contract by contacting the Prime Factors product support team.
Please visit the Prime Factors website to learn more about EncryptRIGHT or to request the official EncryptRIGHT v4.24.05 Product Update Announcement detailing the updates found in this new release.
