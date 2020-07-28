PrimeRevenue’s supply chain finance (reverse factoring) solutions help organizations in 70+ countries optimize their working capital to efficiently fund strategic initiatives, gain a competitive advantage and/or strengthen their supply chains. As the leading provider of working capital financial technology solutions, PrimeRevenue’s diverse multi-funder platform processes more than $200 billion USD in payment transactions per year. Learn more at www.primerevenue.com (PRNewsfoto/PrimeRevenue, Inc.)