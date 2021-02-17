HAMILTON, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Princeton Identity, a global leader in biometric technology, announced the launch of two enhancements to the Access200™ family to meet emerging security needs and future compatibility with physical access control systems (PACS). The company's biometric readers will now feature the upgraded Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) communication standard and will also offer a built-in card reader.
"OSDP is the secure communication standard of the future, allowing devices to communicate using AES-128 encryption on the wire," said Sean Singer, Vice President of Engineering at Princeton Identity. "With the addition of the multi-format card reader inside the Access200 we now have a fully secure end-to-end path from the door to the PACS."
OSDP was developed by the Security Industry Association (SIA) and approved as an International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standard in 2020. It is recognized as more secure than previous Wiegand technology due to its encryption capability.
According to Singer, customers can replace existing card readers with biometric readers to enhance convenience using biometrics only or increase security with two-factor authentication leveraging biometrics and cards. The robust card-reading feature allows organizations to continue to use their existing cards with a seamless transition to biometrics.
