CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Important milestones for the company when completing 2020 including:
- $2.5B payments collected across thousands of print shops.
- $1M in fundraised payments for small businesses during COVID using Printavo Merch.
- Expanding e-commerce functionality, including fundraising abilities, product personalization, and design improvements.
- Doubled company team across management, engineering, customer success, and customer care.
- Improving core workflow features around automation, approvals, and quoting pipelines.
- Launched Printavo University to train new accounts and their employees on best practices.
While other shop management solutions are non-cloud-based or clunky, Printavo allows garment decoration businesses to centralize their workflow from start to finish. Printavo creates a platform to streamline small business, create an incredible customer experience, stay organized, increase sales, and run e-commerce stores. Further, Printavo lets you automate common tasks to be more efficient by staying connected with their mobile app.
To foster the company's incredible growth, Printavo doubled the team to 22 employees while continuing to be a bootstrapped business.
"2020 was unbelievable in many ways. As our industry changed to address the market, our team rallied to devote everything towards helping our customers increase sales. E-commerce growth fueled retention while automation is now driving us into 2021 to make our customers more efficient," said Bruce Ackerman, Founder at Printavo. "We're unbelievably excited to double in 2021 and continue focus on helping custom decorators."
---
About Printavo
Printavo's shop management and e-commerce platform help thousands of customers in 18 countries organize and grow their small businesses. The platform gives screen printing, embroidery, and promotional product companies the ability to integrate their full workflow. Pricing starts at just $99/month. Start a free trial at Printavo.com.Printavo is an easy to use, cloud-based tool for print, embroidery, and sign shops to manage their business. Printavo keeps your shop organized by handling scheduling, estimating, quote approvals, workflow, payments, accounting, and more. Printavo works with shops all over the world to help them become efficient and organized.
Media Contact
Bruce Ackerman, Printavo, 1 800-213-9317, info@printavo.com
SOURCE Printavo