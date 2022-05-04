NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Printers Market by Type, Technology, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 6.01 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 1.33% in 2021. However, the growth momentum in the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. APAC is expected to emerge as the key market in terms of revenue generation and the region will offer several growth opportunities for market players.
The global printers market is fragmented due to the presence of many established players. Vendors in the market are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Kyocera Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., and Xerox Corp. are identified as dominant players in the market.
The rising demand from SMEs across the globe has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, digitization in enterprises is expected to challenge the growth of market players.
Printers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global printers market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Laser
- Inkjet
- Others
The laser printers segment will have the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the emergence of compact laser printers, the rising demand for A4 and A3 laser multifunction printers from enterprises, and the declining average selling price of laser printers.
- Type
- Multifunction Printers
- Single Function Printers
Based on the type, multifunction printers account for maximum sales in the market. Multifunction printers have various advantages over single-function or stand-alone printers. They fulfill various documentation needs, such as printing, scanning, and sending documents to various recipients via email and storing documents on the cloud for both commercial and enterprise applications. Many such benefits will drive the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region is home to major printer manufacturers, such as Ricoh, Konica Minolta, Kyocera, Epson, and Sharp. Factors such as increasing IT investments by SMEs, the rising number of SMEs and startups, and the rising disposable incomes of people are driving the growth of the printer market in APAC.
Printers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist printers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the printers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the printers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of printers market, vendors
Printers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 2%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 6.01 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.33
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 69%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Kyocera Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., and Xerox Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electronic Equipment and Instruments Market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 Laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Laser - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Inkjet - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Technology
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Multifunction printers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Multifunction printers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Multifunction printers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Single function printers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Single function printers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Single function printers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Competitive scenario
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 49: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Brother Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 52: Brother Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Brother Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Brother Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Brother Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Canon Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Canon Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Canon Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Canon Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Canon Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 HP Inc.
- Exhibit 60: HP Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: HP Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: HP Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: HP Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Konica Minolta Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Konica Minolta Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Konica Minolta Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Konica Minolta Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Kyocera Corp.
- Exhibit 68: Kyocera Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Kyocera Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Kyocera Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Kyocera Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Lexmark International Inc.
- Exhibit 72: Lexmark International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Lexmark International Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Lexmark International Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Ricoh Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 75: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Seiko Epson Corp.
- Exhibit 79: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Sharp Corp.
- Exhibit 83: Sharp Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Sharp Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Xerox Corp.
- Exhibit 87: Xerox Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Xerox Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Xerox Corp. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 93: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
