Highlights of Consolidated Results

First Quarter 2021, Compared with First Quarter 2020

The first quarter 2020 includes results of the RentPayment business sold to MRI Software in September 2020.  Financial highlights of first quarter 2021 compared with first quarter 2020, are as follows (gross profit, gross profit margin, and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures1):

  • Revenue of $113.3 million increased 16.9% from $96.9 million.
  • Gross profit of $31.4 million increased 2.8% from $30.6 million.
  • Gross profit margin of 27.7% decreased from 31.5%.
  • Income from operations of $4.5 million increased 27.2% from $3.6 million, including non-recurring expenses of $3.6 million and $1.4 million in first quarter 2021 and 2020, respectively.
  • Diluted loss per share of $0.04 compares with a diluted loss per share of $0.09.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $18.0 million increased 13.9% from $15.8 million.
  • Total net leverage ratio of 5.44x at March 31, 2021 decreased from 5.85x at December 31, 20201.

The first quarter 2021 results compared with first quarter 2020 results, excluding the RentPayment business sold in September 2020 and non-recurring expenses from both quarters2,3, are as follows:

  • Revenue of $113.3 million increased 21.7% from $93.1 million.
  • Gross profit of $31.4 million increased 16.0% from $27.1 million.
  • Gross profit margin of 27.7% decreased 140 basis points from 29.1%.
  • Income from operations of $8.2 million increased 132.9% from $3.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $18.0 million increased 37.0% from $13.1 million.

The Company announced during first quarter 2021 that it entered into an agreement to acquire Finxera Holdings, Inc. ("Finxera"). That acquisition is expected to close in third quarter 2021. In first quarter 2021, Finxera generated revenue of $16.8 million, gross profit of $15.6 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million. On a pro forma basis4, including first quarter results of Finxera, together with the April 2021 tuck-in reseller acquisition, first quarter 2021 financial results (excluding revenue and cost synergies) are as follows:

  • Revenue of $130.1 million.
  • Gross profit of $50.9 million.
  • Gross profit margin of 39.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $33.5 million.

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations of Gross Profit, Gross Profit Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA to their most comparable GAAP measures, and the calculation of Total Net Leverage Ratio as of March 31, 2021 provided below for additional information.

(2) See "Results With and Without RentPayment" for a summary of the results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, excluding the actual results of the RentPayment business sold in September 2020.

(3) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the details of non-recurring expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.  

(4) See "Pro Forma Results" for a presentation of first quarter 2021 results including the actual first quarter 2021 results of Finxera and the April 2021 acquisition.

"Our consistent focus on solving payment pain points for our customers and partners has driven us to achieve another powerful quarter on the heels of an excellent finish to 2020," said Tom Priore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Priority.  "With the pending Finxera acquisition, we continue to build momentum towards fulfilling our mission to be the premier platform to collect, store and send money with a full breadth of payment and virtual banking capabilities. The future of digital commerce will be won by those with complete control of the payment rails for payment authorization, settlement, account ledgering and disbursement.  We are well equipped to deploy those capabilities to activate new solutions, including payment facilitation, in new market segments quickly and at scale."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we regularly review to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures help to illustrate the underlying financial and business trends relating to our results of operations and comparability between current and prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP measures to establish and monitor operational goals. However, these non-GAAP measures are not superior to or a substitute for prominent measurements calculated in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the non-GAAP measures are meant to be a complement to understanding measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

The Company's non-GAAP gross profit metric represents revenues less costs of services. Gross profit margin is gross profit divided by revenues. We review these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our underlying profit trends. The reconciliation of gross profit to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:



(in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020









Revenues

$

113,297





$

96,933

Costs of Services

(81,863)





(66,364)

Gross Profit

$

31,434





$

30,569









Gross Profit Margin

27.7

%



31.5

%

















EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are performance measures. EBITDA is earnings before interest, income tax, and depreciation and amortization expenses ("EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA begins with EBITDA but further excludes certain non-cash costs, such as stock-based compensation and the write-off of the carrying value of investments or other assets, as well as debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other expenses and income items considered non-recurring, such as acquisition integration expenses, certain professional fees, and litigation settlements.  Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, which is a liquidity measure used in determining our total net leverage ratio, is adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for items specified in the definition of consolidated adjusted EBITDA within our debt agreements, which include the pro-forma impact of acquisitions and dispositions and other specified adjustments. We review the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. 

We review the non-GAAP consolidated adjusted EBITDA to evaluate compliance with our total net leverage ratio at each measurement period.  The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:



(in thousands) 



Three Months Ended March 31, 



2021



2020

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(2,679)





$

(5,869)



   Interest expense

9,168





10,315



   Income tax benefit

(2,231)





(1,233)



   Depreciation and amortization

9,070





10,272



EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

13,328





13,485



   Non-cash stock-based compensation

558





338



   Selling, general and administrative

3,627





1,394



   Debt modification expenses





376



   Write-off of equity-method investment





211



   Other non-operating expense

488







Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

18,001





$

15,804











Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ended March 31,

2021 and the calculation of the Total Net Leverage Ratio at March 31, 2021 are provided below:









Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

72,530







   Allowable Board fee add-back

1,500







   Other adjustments

160







   RentPayment adjusted EBITDA

(5,553)







Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

68,637















Consolidated Total Debt at March 31, 2021:







   Current portion of long-term debt

24,302







   Long-term debt, net

350,667







   Unamortized discounts and costs

4,135









379,104







Less unrestricted cash

(5,827)







Consolidated Net Debt

$

373,277















Total Net Leverage Ratio

5.44x







 

Further detail of certain of these adjustments, and where these items are recorded in our consolidated statements of operations, is provided below:



(in thousands)







Three Months Ended March 31,







2021



2020



Segment













Selling, general and administrative expense:











Litigation settlement costs

$





$

2





Corporate

Certain legal fees and expenses

1,843





472





Corporate

Professional, accounting and consulting fees

1,784





24





Corporate

Acquisition transition services





896





Integrated Partners



$

3,627





$

1,394



















Salary and employee benefit expense:











Non-cash stock-based compensation

$

95





$

107





Consumer

Non-cash stock-based compensation

30





34





Commercial

Non-cash stock-based compensation

433





197





Corporate



$

558





$

338



















Other expenses, net











   Debt modification expenses

$





$

376







   Write-off of equity-method investment





211







   Other non-operating expense

488













$

488





$

587







Priority does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various cash and non-cash reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, stock-based compensation expense would be difficult to estimate because it depends on the Company's future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. As a result, the Company does not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about the Company's outlook.

Pro-Forma Results

On a pro forma basis, including first quarter results of Finxera, together with the April 2021 tuck-in reseller acquisition, first quarter 2021 financial results (excluding revenue and cost synergies) are as follows:



(in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (a)



Priority



Finxera



Tuck-in

Acquisition



Pro Forma

Revenues

$

113,297





$

16,769





$





$

130,066

















Gross Profit

$

31,434





$

15,647





$

3,855





$

50,936

Gross Profit Margin

27.7

%



93.3

%







39.2

%

















Adjusted EBITDA

$

18,001





$

11,680





$

3,855





$

33,536

















(a) Actual first quarter 2021 results of Priority, Finxera and the April 2021 tuck-in reseller acquisition.

































 

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, offering unique product and service capabilities to its merchant network and distribution partners. Priority's enterprise operates from a purpose-built business platform that includes tailored customer service offerings and bespoke technology development, allowing the Company to provide end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "future," "intends," "could," "estimate," "predict," "projects," "targeting," "potential" or "contingent," "guidance," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expected timing of the closing of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.'s ("Priority", "we", "our", or "us") merger with Finxera Holdings, Inc. ("Finxera") and our 2021 outlook and statements regarding our market and growth opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, expressed, or implied by such forward-looking statements.   These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenues and financial operating results.  Our actual results could differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those discussed or implied herein.

We caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our SEC filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.PRTH.com.

We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences we anticipate or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

 

 

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

REVENUES

$

113,297





$

96,933











OPERATING EXPENSES:







Costs of services

81,863





66,364



Salary and employee benefits

9,548





10,129



Depreciation and amortization

9,070





10,272



Selling, general and administrative

8,289



6,609



Total operating expenses

108,770





93,374











Income from operations

4,527





3,559











OTHER EXPENSES:







Interest expense

(9,168)





(10,315)



Other expenses, net

(269)





(346)



Total other expenses, net

(9,437)





(10,661)











Loss before income taxes

(4,910)





(7,102)











Income tax benefit

(2,231)





(1,233)











Net loss

$

(2,679)





$

(5,869)











Loss per common share:







Basic and diluted

$

(0.04)





$

(0.09)











Weighted-average common shares outstanding:







Basic and diluted

67,543





67,061



 

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)

Unaudited







March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash

$

5,827





$

9,241



Restricted cash

58,933





78,879



Accounts receivable, net of allowance

50,886





41,321



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,083





3,500



Current portion of notes receivable, net of allowance

1,829





2,190



Settlement assets

1,220





753



Total current assets

122,778





135,884











Notes receivable, less current portion

5,084





5,527



Property, equipment, and software, net

23,791





22,875



Goodwill

106,832





106,832



Intangible assets, net

91,062





98,057



Deferred income taxes, net

48,996





46,697



Other non-current assets

1,949





1,957



Total assets

$

400,492





$

417,829











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

29,880





$

29,821



Accrued residual commissions

30,300





23,824



Customer deposits and advance payments

5,488





2,883



Current portion of long-term debt

24,302





19,442



Settlement obligations

50,820





72,878



Total current liabilities

140,790





148,848











Long-term debt, net of current portion, discounts and debt issuance costs

350,667





357,873



Other non-current liabilities

8,790





9,672



Total long-term liabilities

359,457





367,545











Total liabilities

500,247





516,393











Stockholders' deficit:







Preferred stock







Common stock

68





68



Additional paid-in capital

7,257





5,769



Treasury stock, at cost

(2,388)





(2,388)



Accumulated deficit

(104,692)





(102,013)



Total stockholders' deficit

(99,755)





(98,564)











Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

400,492





$

417,829



 

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Unaudited



(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$

(2,679)





$

(5,869)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization of assets

9,070





10,272



Equity-classified and liability-classified stock-based compensation

558





338



Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts

590





460



Deferred income tax benefit, net of change in allowance

(2,299)





(1,233)



Payment-in-kind interest

1,924





1,391



Other non-cash items, net

(64)





208



Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(9,575)





631



Settlement assets and obligations, net

(22,526)





(7,047)



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(583)





390



Notes receivable

862





(927)



Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

8,633





(3,541)



Customer deposits and advance payments

2,604





(1,647)



Other assets and liabilities, net

59





(680)



Net cash used in operating activities

(13,426)





(7,254)











Cash flows from investing activities:







Additions to property, equipment, and software

(2,754)





(2,281)



Acquisitions of intangible assets

(2,937)





(948)



Net cash used in investing activities

(5,691)





(3,229)











Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayment of long-term debt

(4,860)





(1,002)



Debt modification costs paid





(2,749)



Borrowings under revolving credit facility





3,500



Proceeds from exercise of stock options

617







Net cash used in financing activities

(4,243)





(251)











Net change in cash and restricted cash:







Net decrease in cash and restricted cash

(23,360)





(10,734)



Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period

88,120





50,465



Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$

64,760





$

39,731



 

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Reportable Segments' Results

Unaudited 



(in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2021



2020

Consumer Payments:









Revenue



$

108,393





$

86,031



Operating expenses



95,030





78,879



Income from operations



$

13,363





$

7,152



Operating margin



12.3

%



8.3

%

Depreciation and amortization



$

8,579





$

8,583













Key indicators:









Merchant bankcard processing dollar value



$

11,871,939





$

10,386,748



Merchant bankcard transaction volume



127,488





119,431













Commercial Payments:









Revenue



$

3,500





$

6,368



Operating expenses



3,909





5,604



(Loss) income from operations



$

(409)





$

764



Operating margin



(11.7)

%



12.0

%

Depreciation and amortization



$

74





$

76













Key indicators:









Merchant bankcard processing dollar value



$

63,477





$

72,677



Merchant bankcard transaction volume



38





25













Integrated Partners:









Revenue



$

1,404





$

4,534



Operating expenses



1,312





4,166



Income from operations



$

92





$

368



Operating margin



6.6

%



8.1

%

Depreciation and amortization



$

129





$

1,311













Key indicators:









Merchant bankcard processing dollar value



$

11,372





$

124,518



Merchant bankcard transaction volume



95





448













Income from operations of reportable segments



$

13,046





$

8,284



Less:  Corporate expense



(8,519)





(4,725)



Consolidated income from operations



$

4,527





$

3,559



Corporate depreciation and amortization



$

288





$

302













Key indicators:









Merchant bankcard processing dollar value



$

11,946,788





$

10,583,943



Merchant bankcard transaction volume



127,621





119,904



 

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Results With and Without RentPayment

Unaudited







(in thousands)





First Quarter 2020





Consolidated



RentPayment



Excl RentPayment















Revenues



$

96,933





$

3,844





$

93,089

















Operating Expenses:













Costs of services



66,364





374





65,990



Salary and employee benefits



10,129





539





9,590



Depreciation and amortization



10,272





1,216





9,056



Selling, general and administrative



6,609





1,159





5,450



Total operating expenses



93,374





3,288





90,086

















Income from operations



3,559





556





3,003

















Depreciation and amortization



10,272





1,216





9,056



Other income, net



241









241



Non-cash stock-based compensation



338









338



Legal and professional fees



496









496



Legal settlements



2









2



Acquisition integration services



896





896





















Adjusted EBITDA



$

15,804





$

2,668





$

13,136



 

