ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, today announced that it is participating in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference on March 15, 2021.  Priority's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Priore and other company representatives will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Priority, please contact your Roth representative. A copy of the investor presentation will be available on our website on March 15, 2021. In these meetings, the Company may be discussing the following unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and financial guidance for 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Unaudited Results

Financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, are as follows:

  • Revenue of $106.1 million increased 8.1% from $98.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) of $18.2 million increased 12.7% from $16.2 million.

The fourth quarter of 2019 includes the results of the RentPayment business sold to MRI Software ("MRI") in September 2020.  The fourth quarter of 2020 results compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding the RentPayment business, are as follows:

  • Revenue increased 12.3% from $94.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) increased 35.2% from $13.6 million.

Full Year 2020 Unaudited Results

Financial highlights of the full year 2020 compared with the full year 2019, are as follows:

  • Revenue of $404.3 million increased 8.7% from $371.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) of $70.3 million increased 19.4% from $58.9 million.

The consolidated results include the results of the RentPayment business from March 1, 2019 through September 22, 2020.  The results for full year 2020 compared with the results for full year 2019, excluding the RentPayment business, are as follows:

  • Revenue of $392.3 million increased 8.9% from $360.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) of $62.1 million increased 25.0% from $49.7 million.

Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance

The Company expects the full year 2021 results, before any increases related to its anticipated acquisition of Finxera Holdings, Inc., to include:

  • Revenue in a range between $450 to $470 million, a growth of 15% to 20% above 2020 revenue of $392.3 million, excluding RentPayment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) in a range between $76 to $80 million, a growth of 22% to 29% above 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $62.1 million, excluding RentPayment.

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to their most comparable GAAP measures provided within the attached financial schedules.

Results With and Without RentPayment

Summary reconciliations of actual financial results for each quarter and full year 2020 (unaudited) and 2019 with actual results excluding the RentPayment business sold in September 2020 are included within the attached financial schedules.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we regularly review to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures help to illustrate the underlying financial and business trends relating to our results of operations and comparability between current and prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP measures to establish and monitor operational goals. However, these non-GAAP measures are not superior to or a substitute for prominent measurements calculated in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the non-GAAP measures are meant to be a complement to understanding measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are performance measures. EBITDA is earnings before interest, income tax, and depreciation and amortization expenses ("EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA begins with EBITDA but further excludes certain non-cash costs, such as stock-based compensation and the write-off of the carrying value of investments or other assets, as well as debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other expenses and income items considered non-recurring, such as acquisition integration expenses, certain professional fees, and litigation settlements.  Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, which is a liquidity measure used in determining our total net leverage ratio, is adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for items specified in the definition of consolidated adjusted EBITDA within our debt agreements, which include the pro-forma impact of acquisitions and dispositions and other specified adjustments. We review the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We review the non-GAAP consolidated adjusted EBITDA to evaluate compliance with our total net leverage ratio at each measurement period.

The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided within the attached financial schedules.

Priority does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various cash and non-cash reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, stock-based compensation expense would be difficult to estimate because it depends on the Company's future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. As a result, the Company does not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about the Company's outlook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "future," "intends," "could," "estimate," "predict," "projects," "targeting," "potential" or "contingent," "guidance," "anticipates," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2021 outlook.  Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, expressed, or implied by such forward-looking statements.   These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenues and financial operating results.  Our actual results could differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those discussed or implied herein.

We caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020 and November 13, 2020, respectively. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.PRTH.com.

We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences we anticipate or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited 



















































(in thousands)



(in thousands)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019



Consolidated



RentPayment



Excl RentPayment



Consolidated



RentPayment



Excl RentPayment

























Revenues

$

404,342





$

12,042





$

392,300





$

371,854





$

11,694





$

360,160



























Operating Expenses:























Costs of services

277,374





1,362





276,012





252,569





1,166





251,403



Salary and employee benefits

39,507





1,649





37,858





42,214





882





41,332



Depreciation and amortization

40,775





3,668





37,107





39,092





4,031





35,061



Selling, general and administrative

25,825





3,538





22,287





30,795





3,340





27,455



Total operating expenses

383,481





10,217





373,264





364,670





9,419





355,251



























Income from operations

20,861





1,825





19,036





7,184





2,275





4,909



























Depreciation and amortization

40,775





3,668





37,107





39,092





4,031





35,061



Other income, net

807









807





710









710



Net income attributable to NCIs

(250)









(250)















Non-cash stock-based compensation

2,430









2,430





3,652









3,652



Legal and professional fees

1,941









1,941





6,353









6,353



Legal settlements

(719)





100





(819)





(377)









(377)



Acquisition integration services

2,628





2,628









2,910





2,910







Intangible carrying value adjustment

1,753









1,753















Change in FV of contingent consideration

(360)









(360)





(620)









(620)



Write-down of note receivable

467









467







































Adjusted EBITDA

$

70,333





$

8,221





$

62,112





$

58,904





$

9,216





$

49,688



 

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited 



















(in thousands)



(in thousands)



Fourth Quarter 2020



Fourth Quarter 2019



Consolidated



RentPayment (1)



Excl RentPayment



Consolidated



RentPayment



Excl RentPayment

























Revenues

$

106,091





$

(76)





$

106,167





$

98,183





$

3,636





$

94,547



























Operating Expenses:























Costs of services

73,641





(7)





73,648





66,742





362





66,380



Salary and employee benefits

9,812





23





9,789





10,291





441





9,850



Depreciation and amortization

9,889









9,889





10,329





1,208





9,121



Selling, general and administrative

6,520





(113)





6,633





9,764





1,935





7,829



Total operating expenses

99,862





(97)





99,959





97,126





3,946





93,180



























Income (loss) from operations

6,229





21





6,208





1,057





(310)





1,367



























Depreciation and amortization

9,889









9,889





10,329





1,208





9,121



Other income, net

182









182





187









187



Net income attributable to NCIs

(50)









(50)















Non-cash stock-based compensation

803









803





298









298



Legal and professional fees

416









416





3,173









3,173



Legal settlements

3









3





34









34



Acquisition integration services

(119)





(119)









1,723





1,723







Intangible carrying value adjustment

773









773















Change in FV of contingent consideration

(360)









(360)





(620)









(620)



Write-down of note receivable

467









467







































Adjusted EBITDA

$

18,233





$

(98)





$

18,331





$

16,181





$

2,621





$

13,560







(1)

RentPayment activity in the fourth quarter of 2020 relates to finalization of pre-sale operations.

 

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited 



















































(in thousands)



(in thousands)



Third Quarter 2020



Third Quarter 2019



Consolidated



RentPayment



Excl RentPayment



Consolidated



RentPayment



Excl RentPayment

























Revenues

$

108,962





$

3,883





$

105,079





$

93,883





$

3,652





$

90,231



























Operating Expenses:























Costs of services

74,971





497





74,474





63,718





342





63,376



Salary and employee benefits

10,010





580





9,430





10,668





395





10,273



Depreciation and amortization

10,251





1,238





9,013





10,077





1,206





8,871



Selling, general and administrative

6,688





1,261





5,427





6,695





592





6,103



Total operating expenses

101,920





3,576





98,344





91,158





2,535





88,623



























Income from operations

7,042





307





6,735





2,725





1,117





1,608



























Depreciation and amortization

10,251





1,238





9,013





10,077





1,206





8,871



Other income, net

190









190





158









158



Net income attributable to NCIs

(200)









(200)















Non-cash stock-based compensation

601









601





1,171









1,171



Legal and professional fees

560









560





853









853



Legal settlements

(801)









(801)





(100)









(100)



Acquisition integration services

1,012





1,012









441





441







Intangible carrying value adjustment

980









980







































Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,635





$

2,557





$

17,078





$

15,325





$

2,764





$

12,561



 

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited 











(in thousands)



(in thousands)



Second Quarter 2020



Second Quarter 2019



Consolidated



RentPayment



Excl RentPayment



Consolidated



RentPayment



Excl RentPayment

























Revenues

$

92,356





$

4,391





$

87,965





$

92,142





$

3,336





$

88,806



























Operating Expenses:























Costs of services

62,398





498





61,900





62,003





351





61,652



Salary and employee benefits

9,556





507





9,049





10,356





45





10,311



Depreciation and amortization

10,363





1,214





9,149





9,761





1,152





8,609



Selling, general and administrative

6,008





1,231





4,777





7,586





798





6,788



Total operating expenses

88,325





3,450





84,875





89,706





2,346





87,360



























Income from operations

4,031





941





3,090





2,436





990





1,446



























Depreciation and amortization

10,363





1,214





9,149





9,761





1,152





8,609



Other income, net

194









194





138









138



Non-cash stock-based compensation

688









688





1,023









1,023



Legal and professional fees

469









469





1,141









1,141



Legal settlements

77





100





(23)





(311)









(311)



Acquisition integration services

839





839









747





747































Adjusted EBITDA

$

16,661





$

3,094





$

13,567





$

14,935





$

2,889





$

12,046



 

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited 











(in thousands)



(in thousands)



First Quarter 2020



First Quarter 2019



Consolidated



RentPayment



Excl RentPayment



Consolidated



RentPayment



Excl RentPayment

























Revenues

$

96,933





$

3,844





$

93,089





$

87,646





$

1,070





$

86,576



























Operating Expenses:























Costs of services

66,364





374





65,990





60,106





111





59,995



Salary and employee benefits

10,129





539





9,590





10,899





1





10,898



Depreciation and amortization

10,272





1,216





9,056





8,925





465





8,460



Selling, general and administrative

6,609





1,159





5,450





6,750





15





6,735



Total operating expenses

93,374





3,288





90,086





86,680





592





86,088



























Income from operations

3,559





556





3,003





966





478





488



























Depreciation and amortization

10,272





1,216





9,056





8,925





465





8,460



Other income, net

241









241





227









227



Non-cash stock-based compensation

338









338





1,160









1,160



Legal and professional fees

496









496





1,185









1,185



Legal settlements

2









2















Acquisition integration services

896





896











































Adjusted EBITDA

$

15,804





$

2,668





$

13,136





$

12,463





$

943





$

11,520



 

