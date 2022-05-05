Prism Global Marketing Solutions is thrilled to announce that we were awarded the 2022 Q1 HubSpot Impact Award for Product Excellence. This award recognizes a partner providing value to clients by leveraging their expertise on the HubSpot platform.
PHOENIX, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HubSpot, a world-class inbound marketing and sales software company, recently announced winners for its 2022 Q1 HubSpot Impact Awards. Prism Global Marketing Solutions is thrilled to announce that we were awarded the HubSpot Impact Award for Product Excellence. This award recognizes a partner providing value to clients by leveraging their expertise in one of the hubs available on HubSpot's platform. In this instance, Prism Global Marketing Solutions worked with their client to drive increased website traffic, organic growth, lead generation, and customer acquisition using a comprehensive approach to inbound marketing.
"HubSpot and our solutions partners are committed to the same goal – helping millions of companies grow better. This shared mission is what drives partners like Prism Global Marketing Solutions to bring the best experiences to our shared customers," said Brian Garvey, VP, Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot. "Prism Global Marketing Solutions has done incredible work supporting the success of their customers. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I want to congratulate their team and the other Impact Award winners on this amazing achievement."
Some of the key results highlighted in this case study for the HubSpot Impact Award are:
- 133% increase in new leads
- 21% increase in sales qualified leads (SQLs)
- 97% increase in revenue
- 293% increase in form submissions
- 63% increase in website sessions
"We are honored to receive the HubSpot Impact Award for Product Excellence. Our agency works with our clients to understand their business objectives and align their marketing strategy with the company's growth goals. This award shows our continued commitment to customer success using a comprehensive inbound approach to marketing," says Elyse Flynn Meyer, Founder of Prism Global Marketing Solutions.
About Prism Global Marketing Solutions:
Prism Global Marketing Solutions, an award-winning inbound marketing agency, and HubSpot Diamond Partner provides strategic online and inbound marketing implementation, consulting, and support. Prism Global Marketing Solutions understands the constraints of marketing resources, time, and budgets. We collaborate with our clients to identify the most unique and effective solutions to help them achieve the greatest return on investment from their marketing, sales, and customer service strategy.
